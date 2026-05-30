OSC Urges Collective Adult Responsibility to Protect Children Online

Online Safety Committee chairman Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim calls on all adults, not just parents, to ensure children's online safety amid rising digital risks and new regulations under ONSA.

Cyberjaya: The Online Safety Committee ( OSC ) has emphasized the need for collective adult responsibility in safeguarding children's online wellbeing. Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim, OSC chairman, asserted that ensuring children's safety online is not solely a parental duty but extends to teachers, babysitters, relatives, and the broader community.

She stressed that all adults involved in childcare must actively protect children from exploitation, abuse, harmful content, and neglect. With children accessing digital devices at increasingly younger ages and often possessing advanced technical knowledge, she urged parents and guardians to monitor online activities vigilantly. Even seemingly harmless content, she warned, can conceal threats such as predators, scams, and inappropriate material. The chairman also flagged concerns about parents oversharing children's images on social media without fully grasping the long-term ramifications.

The OSC, established as a neutral body under the Online Safety Act 2025 (ONSA), will propose measures and guidelines to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to enhance platform accountability and user protection. Two new codes under ONSA-the Child Protection Code and Risk Mitigation Code-are set to take effect on June 1, mandating digital platforms to remove harmful content more swiftly and implement stronger safeguards for children.

The committee is studying international approaches while tailoring recommendations to Malaysia's social and legal context. Hasnah further advocated for shifting awareness campaigns toward digital formats, such as podcasts and videos, to better educate the public on online risks. ONSA itself, enforced from January 1, 2026, seeks to create a safer internet environment for families by defining clear obligations for online platforms





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Online Safety Children Protection OSC ONSA Malaysia Digital Risks Parental Guidance Social Media Platform Accountability Child Exploitation

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