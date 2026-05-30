Osaka Overcomes Teen Jovic in Three-Set Thriller to Reach French Open Fourth Round

Naomi Osaka fought past American teenager Iva Jovic in a three-set battle at the French Open, advancing to the fourth round for the first time in her career. Despite a dazzling gold outfit, Osaka had to dig deep, winning 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-4.

Naomi Osaka dazzled in a gold sequined top and skirt during her third-round match at the French Open on Saturday, but it was her fighting spirit that shone brightest as she outlasted American teenager Iva Jovic 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-4 in a tense battle on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The former world number one, seeded 16th this year, had to dig deep against the 18-year-old who made her first Grand Slam third-round appearance, showing no signs of nerves on the big stage. The victory sends Osaka into the fourth round of Roland Garros for the first time in her career, adding to her impressive resume of Grand Slam successes that includes two Australian Open titles and two US Open crowns. The match was a roller-coaster from the start.

Osaka, known for her powerful groundstrokes and serve, found herself under pressure early as Jovic matched her shot for shot. In the first set, Osaka wasted two set points at 6-5 before the set went to a tiebreak. There, she needed three more set points to finally close it out 7-5 after a series of brilliant rallies. The second set followed a similar pattern with both players trading breaks.

Jovic, who had broken into the top 50 after a strong start to the season, showed remarkable poise as she won the second-set tiebreak 7-3 to level the match. The crowd at Court Suzanne Lenglen was treated to high-quality tennis, with both players hitting clean winners and showcasing athletic defense. The deciding set was again on a razor's edge, with neither player willing to give an inch.

Osaka's experience began to tell as she carved out a crucial break in the sixth game to lead 4-2, but Jovic immediately broke back, refusing to buckle. The American, who has been compared to a young Serena Williams for her powerful game, saved a match point at 4-5 on her own serve with a booming ace.

Yet Osaka, who has been working on her clay-court game, held her nerve and converted her second match point with a forehand winner down the line. After the match, Osaka acknowledged the toughness of the contest, saying, 'Iva played an incredible match. I knew I had to stay focused until the very end. She pushed me to my limits.

' The win keeps Osaka in contention for her first French Open title, a feat that would be her fifth Grand Slam championship. For Jovic, despite the loss, the performance signals her arrival as a future star on the WTA tour. Osaka will next face either a qualifier or a lower-ranked opponent, but she knows that tougher tests lie ahead as the tournament progresses.

Her ability to grind out victories on clay, a surface that has historically been her weakest, is a promising sign for her fans. Meanwhile, Jovic can take heart from her fearless display, which earned her applause from the Parisian crowd. This match showcased the new generation of women's tennis, where power and athleticism are combined with mental fortitude. The French Open continues to deliver drama, and Osaka's journey is one to watch





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