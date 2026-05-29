OREO and BTS Collaborate on Limited Edition Cookies

OREO and BTS have collaborated on a limited edition cookie, featuring 13 unique embossments designed by the band for their fans. The cookies also come in a vibrant homage to South Korea's street market culture, with a hotteok flavour and a message to BTS fans.

OREO and BTS fans, get ready for an OREO cookie BTS made just for you. That’s right: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are joining forces with the world’s #1 cookie to drop the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies, a brown sugar pancake-flavoured OREO cookie created by BTS and dedicated to BTS fans.

This collaboration will kick off a playful global movement across 80+ markets with BTS and the OREO brand.

"For OREO to be the first snacking brand we’ve collaborated with globally is a huge honour. We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio, and now OREO is helping us share a taste of home with the world," BTS poured their love for BTS fans into the outside of their OREO cookies, too.

As the band celebrates its 13th anniversary, the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies feature 13 unique embossments BTS designed for their fans, including the band member names, a BTS light stick, and three OREO cookies that form a special message to BTS fans. Collect the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies to unveil the message!

While the unique OREO cookie embossments celebrate the BTS fandom, the design on the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookie Packs is a vibrant homage to South Korea’s iconic street market culture: a bustling tapestry of sights, sounds, and delicious food like hotteok. From the moment fans hold the pack, the OREO brand is inviting them to get a taste of the energy and excitement that is such a key part of the South Korean experience.

This special message is the start of a global movement that the OREO brand created for fans. Inspired by the fandom’s letter-writing tradition, we’re rallying OREO and BTS fans to help create the world’s largest love letter to BTS. To join the movement, scan the QR code on the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookie Pack or visit my.oreosea.com to write a playful digital letter to BTS.

As letters pour in from around the globe, fans can read each other’s words to BTS as the largest love letter prepares to come to life in the real world. Keep submitting your letters for a chance to win exclusive OREO brand & BTS prizes and see what’s next!

"OREO has always been about simple, joyful moments, and this collaboration with BTS brings that spirit to life in a way that feels deeply personal," "By drawing inspiration from flavours that are close to BTS’s roots, we’re creating something that connects culture, memory, and everyday snacking. For fans in Malaysia, this is an invitation to be part of a global moment, one that celebrates creativity, shared experiences, and the small rituals that bring people together.

" In Malaysia, OREO will be hosting a pop-up at Blue Concourse, Sunway Pyramid, from 8th to 14th June 2026, inviting fans and consumers to immerse themselves in a playful experience. At the event, consumers will get a chance to sample the new limited-edition Hotteok flavour, while having the opportunity to submit their love letter to BTS! Shoppers with qualifying purchases can redeem OREO BTS Sticker, OREO Plates, or OREO Apron, while stocks last.

For more information and updates on the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies, fans can follow OREO @oreo.mysg on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to be among the first to know about future brand news





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OREO BTS Limited Edition Cookies 13 Unique Embossments BTS Light Stick Hotteok Flavour South Korea's Street Market Culture Global Movement Love Letter To BTS Exclusive Prizes Playful Digital Letter To BTS

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