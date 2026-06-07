Orang Asli Villagers Rescue Missing Hiker After Two Weeks in Gunung Batu Putih

Police record statements from the indigenous rescuers who found Jaslinda Saludin alive after a 12‑day disappearance during the Trans Spencer Chapman trek, while awaiting her own account of the ordeal.

The police in Petaling Jaya have taken formal statements from the Orang Asli villagers who rescued the missing hiker Jaslinda Saludin after she spent nearly two weeks alone in the rugged terrain of Gunung Batu Putih .

According to Tapah police chief Abdul Malik Hasim, among those questioned were Nazri Bah Eng, a 51‑year‑old resident of the indigenous community, and two of his companions who discovered Jaslinda late on Saturday in a densely forested area near Kampung Lubuk Gaharu at the Pos Musoh checkpoint. The officers said they are now waiting for Jaslinda's own testimony once her medical condition stabilises, so that the investigation can be completed.

At present she remains under observation at Tapah Hospital where doctors are treating a sprain to her left ankle sustained during the ordeal. Jaslinda, 49, was reported missing on 24 May after she set out on a weekend trek through the Gunung Batu Putih region. The disappearance triggered a massive search and rescue operation involving local authorities, volunteers, and specialised mountain teams.

She had joined a group of thirteen other hikers and two forestry mountain guides for the well‑known Trans Spencer Chapman trek, which commenced in the pre‑dawn hours of 23 May. During the ascent, both Jaslinda and another participant, 41‑year‑old Hanafi Neikmad, experienced health problems and decided to pause their climb. While Hanafi turned back with the group, Jaslinda is believed to have pressed on toward the summit on her own.

The last confirmed sighting of her was on 24 May when she was seen moving higher up the trail. After the group was forced to abandon the summit attempt because of worsening weather, she was left unaccounted for, prompting the extensive search that eventually led to her discovery by the Orang Asli. The rescuers, who are members of the indigenous community living near the mountain, found Jaslinda at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, roughly 12 days after she vanished.

They reported that she was dehydrated, weak, and walking with a noticeable limp, suggesting she had been navigating the rugged slopes without{any} assistance for an extended period.

After : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : , they administered first‑aid and arranged for her transport to the nearest medical facility.

Police are now compiling the full chain of events, and investigators will interview Jaslinda as soon as she is medically cleared. The case highlights the challenges of high‑altitude trekking in Malaysia's remote mountain ranges and underscores the vital role that local indigenous groups play in emergency response efforts





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Missing Hiker Gunung Batu Putih Orang Asli Rescue Mountain Trekking Search And Rescue

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