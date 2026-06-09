Orang Asli Leaders File Police Reports Over Viral Slander on Social Media

Village heads and indigenous representatives from three districts have lodged police reports against a social media user who published false allegations about a Tok Batin's involvement in a hiker's rescue. The claims suggested the Tok Batin concealed the missing woman and intended to marry her, which the community has condemned as a damaging insult to their leadership and dignity.

Approximately fifty village heads and indigenous representatives from three districts lodged police report s on Tuesday concerning defamatory allegations spread on social media targeting Mohd Asmmadi Abdullah, the Tok Batin of the Lubuk Gaharu Orang Asli Village.

The complainants hail from Batang Padang, Muallim, and Kinta districts, and the reports address false claims tied to the recent rescue of hiker Jaslinda Saludin from Gunung Batu Putih. Rani a/l Bah Ulin, the Tok Batin of Lata Kinjang, explained that the reports were prompted by a viral video from a TikTok user who alleged that Mohd Asmmadi concealed Jaslinda while she was missing and suggested he might have married her had the story not gained attention.

He emphasized that these accusations are unfounded and deeply offensive to the Orang Asli community, implying they exploit others' misfortunes. Such statements insult not only Tok Batin Asmmadi but also the entire institution of village heads, which consistently aids communities during emergencies regardless of ethnicity.

The video, posted by the account jokerspillthetea77, claimed Jaslinda was confined for two weeks and that the Tok Batin intended to marry her, claims refuted by the actual sequence of events where she was found near the village after being reported missing. Eris Joshan a/l Chew Ho Beng, a 22-year-old Orang Asli youth representative, called for strict legal action against the individual responsible, noting that the slander tarnishes the reputation of the Tok Batin involved in the rescue and casts a negative light on all indigenous people.

He stressed that the Tok Batin is a respected pillar of Orang Asli leadership, and any insult to them undermines the dignity of the entire community in Malaysia. The representatives hope that appropriate charges will deter others from belittling the Tok Batin institution and the Orang Asli community, reinforcing that jokes can become harmful slurs with wide-reaching impacts.

The incident underscores the challenges faced by indigenous leaders in the digital age, where misinformation can quickly spread and damage reputations built on integrity and service. The police reports mark a collective stand against cyber defamation and reflect the community's determination to protect its honor and leadership structures. This action also highlights the need for social media users to verify information before sharing, especially when it concerns vulnerable groups.

The Orang Asli leadership remains committed to its role in safeguarding community welfare and expects respect for its contributions to Malaysian society





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Orang Asli Tok Batin Defamation Social Media Police Report Jaslinda Saludin Lubuk Gaharu Indigenous Rights

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