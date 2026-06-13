OPPO Wide-Screen Foldable Leak: 2027 Launch, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, and Improved Hinge

OPPO's upcoming foldable smartphone, likely the Find N7, is rumored for a Q1 2027 launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, 7.6-inch main and 5.5-inch cover displays, and a redesigned hinge for a flatter screen.

OPPO is reportedly making significant progress on a wide-screen foldable smartphone, with fresh leaks suggesting a launch in early 2027, contrary to earlier expectations of a 2025 release.

The device, likely called the Find N7, is said to be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, indicating OPPO's ambition to compete at the highest performance tier. According to seasoned tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the foldable is already deep into development, with a target release window in the first quarter of 2027. This timeline marks a notable delay compared to previous rumors that pointed to a late 2025 debut.

The shift suggests OPPO is taking extra time to refine the device, possibly to address common foldable pain points like display creasing and durability. The rumored specifications paint a picture of a device designed to rival other wide-screen foldables like those from Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi. The main screen is expected to measure 7.6 inches, while the outer display will be 5.5 inches, a size that balances usability and portability.

OPPO is reportedly evaluating panels from both Samsung Display and BOE, two of the industry's leading display manufacturers. This dual-source approach could ensure supply chain flexibility and potentially differentiate the screens in terms of brightness, color accuracy, or power efficiency.

Additionally, the leak mentions an improved hinge mechanism that promises a flatter inner display with a less prominent crease. If realized, this would be a significant achievement, as crease visibility remains a common criticism of foldable devices. The design is said to be similar to the rumored iPhone Ultra, though specific details are vague. OPPO has historically offered innovative designs, such as the Find N series' compact form factor, so the new model may inherit or evolve that aesthetic.

Meanwhile, the company faces stiff competition: brands like Huawei, Xiaomi, and Honor are all planning wide-screen foldables for 2025 and beyond. OPPO's late 2027 launch would place it behind many rivals, but the company could leverage its strengths in camera technology and fast charging to stand out. The foldable market is still nascent, and a polished, delayed product could be more successful than a rushed one.

As with all leaks, these details remain unconfirmed, but the consistency of rumors from Digital Chat Station lends them credibility. OPPO has not commented on the speculation, and the final product name and features may evolve before launch





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OPPO Foldable Phone Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Leak 2027

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