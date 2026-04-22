Oppo Find X9s Launched in Malaysia: A Closer Look at the Differences

Oppo has introduced the Find X9s in Malaysia, a variant of the Find X9 featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, no wireless charging, and a slightly higher price. Pre-orders are now open with exclusive benefits.

Oppo has recently launched the Find X9s in Malaysia , presenting a slightly altered version of the previously released Find X9. While maintaining a remarkably similar design and feature set, the X9s introduces a few key distinctions that set it apart.

The most notable change lies under the hood, where the Find X9s utilizes the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, a step down from the Dimensity 9500 found in the standard Find X9. This chipset swap, coupled with the removal of wireless charging capabilities, represents the primary differences between the two models.

Despite these alterations, the Find X9s retains the core strengths of its predecessor, including a vibrant 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a versatile triple 50MP rear camera system, and a substantial 7,025mAh battery supporting rapid 80W wired charging. The Find X9s is available for pre-order in Malaysia now, and is offered in a selection of three sophisticated color options: Sunset Grey, Lavender Sky, and Midnight Grey.

The device is priced at RM2,699, representing a RM200 increase over the launch price of the Find X9. This price adjustment reflects the changes in the chipset and the omission of wireless charging. Pre-order customers will benefit from exclusive My OPPO App Privileges, including a one-year extended warranty, a complimentary tempered glass screen protector, and three vouchers each worth RM200 for use on Oppo’s IoT products.

This package adds value for early adopters and encourages engagement with the broader Oppo ecosystem. The phone’s camera setup remains a significant highlight, featuring a main lens, an ultra-wide lens for expansive landscapes, and a telephoto lens for capturing distant subjects with clarity. The 32MP front-facing camera ensures high-quality selfies and video calls. The large battery capacity, combined with 80W fast charging, promises all-day usage and minimal downtime.

The decision to release the Find X9s with a slightly downgraded chipset and the removal of wireless charging raises questions about Oppo’s product strategy. It suggests a potential attempt to cater to a different segment of the market, perhaps those prioritizing battery life and wired charging speed over wireless convenience. The price difference, while not substantial, may also influence consumer choices. The availability of exclusive pre-order benefits further sweetens the deal for potential buyers.

It's worth noting that the Malaysian EV charging infrastructure is still facing challenges, as highlighted in a recent report about a near-disaster during a Raya trip due to charging network issues. This underscores the importance of reliable battery performance and fast charging capabilities in smartphones, features that the Find X9s delivers on despite the chipset change.

The Find X9s appears to be a well-rounded device, offering a compelling combination of performance, features, and value, albeit with a few compromises compared to the original Find X9. The phone’s specifications position it as a strong contender in the mid-to-high range smartphone market in Malaysia





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Oppo Find X9s Smartphone Malaysia Mediatek Dimensity 9500S Wireless Charging

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