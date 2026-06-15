Oppo Find X10 Pro Leak Reveals Dual 200MP Cameras, 8,000mAh Battery and More

A new leak details the early specifications of the upcoming Oppo Find X10 Pro, including a 1.5K display with slim bezels, dual 200-megapixel cameras, a large 8,000mAh battery, and IP68/IP69 ratings.

The next-generation flagship smartphone may have taken an early step into the spotlight. A new leak from well-known tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the specifications of a high-end smartphone believed to be the Oppo Find X10 Pro , offering an early look at what the company could be preparing for its premium lineup.

The device is expected to feature a display with a 1.5K resolution. The panel is said to adopt extremely slim bezels on all four sides along with large, rounded corners. The engineering prototype is reportedly using a new-generation Tianma display substrate, suggesting improvements in display quality and efficiency. The phone is also tipped to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and carry both IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Find X10 Pro's camera setup appears to be one of the most ambitious aspects of the device. The leak claims the phone will feature a 200-megapixel Samsung HPC primary camera with a sensor size of around 1/1.3 inches. It may be accompanied by a second 200-megapixel large-sensor telephoto camera, potentially delivering high-resolution zoom photography. A 3-megapixel multispectral sensor is also mentioned, which could assist with colour accuracy and image processing.

Battery capacity is another area where the alleged Find X10 Pro could see a substantial jump. The device is tipped to target an 8,000mAh-class battery, which would represent a significant increase over the 7,500mAh battery found on the Find X9 Pro. Wireless charging support is also expected to remain part of the package, adding convenience alongside the larger battery. This leak provides a comprehensive early glimpse into the potential specifications of Oppo's upcoming flagship.

The focus on a high-resolution display, advanced camera system with multiple high-megapixel sensors, and a large battery suggests a device aimed at power users and photography enthusiasts. The inclusion of both IP68 and IP69 ratings indicates a strong emphasis on durability. The use of a Tianma display substrate and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner points to the adoption of newer technologies for enhanced user experience.

While these details stem from leaks and should be taken with caution, they outline a promising direction for the Find X series. The rumored 8,000mAh battery would be a notable upgrade, addressing one of the common concerns about flagship smartphones regarding battery life. The dual 200-megapixel camera setup, if accurate, could set a new benchmark for mobile photography, especially in zoom capabilities.

The multispectral sensor, though low in megapixels, could play a crucial role in improving color science and overall image quality. Overall, the Oppo Find X10 Pro appears to be shaping up as a heavily specced device that aims to compete at the very top of the Android flagship market





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Oppo Find X10 Pro Smartphone Leak 200MP Camera 8 000Mah Battery Flagship

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