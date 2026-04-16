Operation Guardian Nets 21 Arrests, Cracks Down on Immigration, Drug Offenses, and Smuggling

A two-day intensified operation dubbed Operation Guardian has resulted in 21 arrests across Pahang, targeting immigration violations, drug-related offenses, and the smuggling of various goods. The operation, which covered waters from Muara Kuantan to Sungai Tembeling, involved a multi-agency task force focused on maintaining security and enforcing national laws.

A comprehensive, two-day law enforcement initiative known as Operation Guardian has concluded, yielding significant results with a total of 21 arrests made across the state of Pahang. The operation, which commenced on Wednesday, April 15, and concluded on Thursday, April 16, focused its efforts on a strategic area encompassing the waters from Muara Kuantan to Sungai Tembeling.

This focused approach allowed authorities to efficiently target potential illegal activities within a defined operational zone, maximizing the impact of the coordinated patrols and inspections. Safrul Faiz Ab Satar, the Pahang state security director of the National Security Council, provided details on the operation’s outcomes, highlighting the collaborative nature of the enforcement efforts. The majority of arrests, totaling 18, were made by the Immigration Department. These individuals were apprehended for various infringements of immigration laws, specifically under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Passport Act 1966. These arrests underscore the ongoing commitment to ensuring the integrity of national borders and regulating the entry and stay of foreign nationals within the country. The Immigration Department's proactive stance in identifying and apprehending individuals in violation of these acts is crucial for national security and maintaining lawful immigration practices. In addition to the immigration-related arrests, the operation also saw the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) make three arrests. These individuals were detained after testing positive for illicit substances. They are now undergoing investigation in accordance with Section 3(1) and Section 6(2)(d) of the Drug Addicts (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983. This aspect of Operation Guardian highlights the government's dedication to combating drug abuse and trafficking, recognizing the profound societal impact of such activities. The AADK's involvement demonstrates a commitment to both enforcement and the subsequent rehabilitation of individuals affected by drug addiction. The scope of Operation Guardian extended beyond immigration and drug enforcement, with the Customs Department also playing a vital role. During the operation, customs officers successfully seized various brands of liquor, with an estimated value of RM2,000. These seizures were made under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 32(10) of the Excise Act 1967, indicating successful interdiction of smuggled or illegally imported alcoholic beverages. Such actions are essential in preventing revenue loss to the government and protecting consumers from potentially unregulated or substandard products. Furthermore, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living actively participated in Operation Guardian, issuing a total of eight notices. These notices were served under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011. This indicates that businesses within the operational area were inspected for compliance with pricing regulations and fair trade practices, aiming to protect consumers from excessive price hikes and unfair profiteering, particularly during potentially sensitive economic periods. The ministry's vigilance in monitoring market activities is a key component of ensuring economic stability and consumer welfare. The Manpower Department also contributed to the operation's success by issuing an F Summons against an employer under the Employment Act 1955. This action points to potential violations of labor laws and signifies the department's role in safeguarding workers' rights and ensuring fair employment conditions. Additionally, the Manpower Department reviewed the approval of foreign worker placements for an employer, in accordance with the Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodation and Workers' Facilities Act 1990. This review ensures that employers are adhering to the mandated standards for housing and facilities for their foreign workforce, promoting humane living and working conditions. This integrated operation, coordinated by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), exemplified a robust multi-agency approach. A total of 11 different government agencies participated, deploying a combined strength of 85 officers and personnel. The involvement of the MMEA as the coordinating body underscores the importance of maritime security and inter-agency cooperation in conducting such large-scale enforcement actions. The success of Operation Guardian is a testament to the effectiveness of coordinated efforts in addressing a wide range of security and regulatory challenges within the state





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Operation Guardian Immigration Arrests Drug Offenses Customs Seizures Pahang Security

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