OpenAI Plans Biggest ChatGPT Overhaul Yet, Aiming to Turn it into a Superapp

OpenAI is planning its biggest ChatGPT overhaul yet, aiming to turn it into a superapp with coding tools and AI agents to boost revenue ahead of a potential stock market listing.

San Francisco-based OpenAI is planning its biggest ChatGPT overhaul yet, aiming to turn it into a superapp with coding tools and AI agents to boost revenue ahead of a potential stock market listing .

The changes are part of a broader reorganisation at OpenAI, as it shifts resources to target lucrative enterprise clients and intensify competition with rival Anthropic. The overhaul will give greater prominence and resources to OpenAI's coding product Codex and is set to roll out in the coming weeks, initially appearing as updates to ChatGPT's website and mobile apps.

To drive uptake, OpenAI is redesigning ChatGPT's interface with new prompts and features steering users toward coding tools, image generation and partner services such as Canva and Booking.com. Most Codex users are paying customers, while 2 million businesses account for about 40% of OpenAI's revenue, with the company expecting that share to rise to 50% by year-end. ChatGPT serves more than 900 million weekly active users, OpenAI said earlier this year, adding that it had surpassed 50 million consumer subscribers.

Reuters reported in May that OpenAI was preparing a confidential US IPO filing in the coming weeks. However, CEO Sam Altman has said the company is not focused on timing and will go public when it makes sense. The overhaul aims to turn ChatGPT into a superapp, with the goal of boosting revenue and attracting more enterprise clients. OpenAI's focus on enterprise clients is a significant shift in strategy, as the company looks to intensify competition with rival Anthropic.

The changes are part of a broader reorganisation at OpenAI, with the company shifting resources to target lucrative enterprise clients. The overhaul will give greater prominence and resources to OpenAI's coding product Codex, which is expected to play a key role in the company's future success. OpenAI's goal is to turn ChatGPT into a superapp, with the ability to perform a wide range of tasks, including coding, image generation and more.

The company is also redesigning ChatGPT's interface, with new prompts and features steering users toward coding tools, image generation and partner services. The changes are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks, initially appearing as updates to ChatGPT's website and mobile apps. OpenAI's revenue is expected to rise significantly, with the company expecting 50% of its revenue to come from enterprise clients by year-end.

The company's focus on enterprise clients is a significant shift in strategy, as it looks to intensify competition with rival Anthropic





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Openai Chatgpt Superapp Coding Tools AI Agents Revenue Boost Stock Market Listing

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