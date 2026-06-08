OpenAI Initiates IPO Process, Following Rival Anthropic

OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, has taken the first step towards a potential public offering, following a similar move by rival Anthropic. Both companies, facing fierce competition and ambitious goals, are looking to raise massive sums by going public, following the successful private investments that fueled their growth.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has initiated the process towards a potential public offering by confidentially submitting an S-1 registration statement to US securities regulators.

This move comes a week after rival Anthropic, maker of the Claude chatbot, announced a similar filing. OpenAI, founded in 2015 by Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and others as a nonprofit research lab, has since grown into one of the world's most valuable private companies following the launch of ChatGPT in 2022. The company's restructuring as a for-profit corporation and its rapid growth have been fueled by billions of dollars in computing infrastructure investments and record-breaking private investments.

However, with fierce competition in the AI industry and ambitious goals, both OpenAI and Anthropic are looking to raise massive sums by going public. While OpenAI acknowledged the complex trade-offs involved, it stated that the filing preserves its flexibility. Anthropic, valued at $965 billion, has positioned itself as a safety-focused rival to OpenAI in the generative AI race.

OpenAI was valued at $852 billion in March, and both companies are expected to follow Elon Musk's SpaceX to Wall Street, with SpaceX's IPO potentially happening as early as this Friday





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