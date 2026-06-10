OpenAI Eyes IPO Within a Year as CEO Highlights Recursive Self-Improvement as Key Factor

OpenAI's confidential filing for a U.S. IPO sets stage for potential $1 trillion debut; CEO Sam Altman cites recursive self-improvement and planned tender offer as key considerations.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman informed staff this week that the company expects to go public within the next year, according to a report by The Information.

This aligns with OpenAI's confidential filing for a U.S. initial public offering, placing it alongside competitor Anthropic in pursuing a stock market listing to meet strong investor appetite for AI-related equities. While the filing was confirmed on Monday, specifics regarding the offering's size and terms remain undisclosed, and no definitive timeline has been set. OpenAI itself noted that certain strategic initiatives may be easier to execute as a private entity, potentially extending the pre-IPO period.

Altman further indicated that the timeline could shift based on developments, particularly the prospect of recursive self-improvement (RSI) in AI-a scenario where AI systems autonomously advance their own capabilities. Should RSI appear imminent, delaying an IPO might be advantageous.

Additionally, Altman announced plans for a tender offer at the current share price of $687.69, to be launched very soon. Reuters previously reported that OpenAI is targeting a valuation as high as $1 trillion, with a market debut possibly occurring as early as September. The company declined further comment beyond its Monday statement when approached by Reuters





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Openai IPO Sam Altman AI Stock Market Valuation Recursive Self-Improvement Tender Offer Anthropic Investor Demand

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