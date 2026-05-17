Open Burning and Land Clearing Threatens Kelantan's Peatlands, Increasing Flash Flood Risks

The rapid pace of open burning and land clearing, heavily focused on agricultural activities, poses severe consequences to Kelantan's peatland conservation. Without immediate intervention, the state stands at risk of flash floods in various areas due to these deteriorating circumstances.

KOTA BARU : Peatlands in Kelantan , serving as vital water catchment areas , are becoming increasingly vulnerable to open burning and land clearing for agricultural activities, increasing the risk of flash floods in several parts of the state.

The State Fire and Rescue Department director, Farhan Sufyan Borhan, highlighted the crucial role peatlands play in storing water naturally due to their ability to absorb large volumes of water during heavy rainfall. Peatlands are a critical component of the state's water management system as they help regulate water levels and prevent overflow into drainage systems and rivers.

However, when peatlands are cleared for agriculture or affected by open burning, their capacity to absorb water decreases, leading to water flowing directly into drainage systems and rivers. States comparison, Kelantan has approximately 7,692ha of peatland, which is significantly smaller than Terengganu, which boasts over 60,000ha. Bachok, Pasir Puteh, and Pasir Mas in Kelantan are identified as high-risk areas for open burning during the dry season.

Peatland fires are challenging to extinguish due to the underground nature of the flames, requiring prolonged firefighting efforts. Farhan Sufyan unearthed the reasons behind open burning in peatland areas, attributing it primarily to land clearing and agricultural activities. The practice not only harms the environment but also poses substantial losses to farmers when fires spread to oil palm and pineapple crops.

Such losses can be substantial for oil palm trees, which require years to produce yields, and pineapples, which need a long maturation period before harvest. He emphasized the severity of peatland smoke, which can affect air quality. Currently, Kelantan has only two Air Pollutant Index (API) monitoring stations, located in Kota Baru and Tanah Merah, making monitoring challenging. His call to establish more API monitoring stations rings true in high-risk areas for air quality restoration efforts.

Farhan Sufyan also urged the public to refrain from open burning during the dry season and cautioned that such actions could have severe repercussions for the environment and public safety. He, therefore, underscores the need to protect and preserve peatlands in the state of Kelantan





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KOTA BARU PEATLANDS KELANTAN WATER CATCHMENT AREAS FLASH FLOODS OIL PALM PINEAPPLE OPEN BURNING AREA CLEARING AGRICULTURAL ACTIVITIES AIR QUALITY SENDU MAHMOOD FIRUZ BAKR FARHAN SUFYAN BORHAN

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