Ono Kensho to Meet Malaysian Fans at Gundam Hathaway Premiere

Japanese voice actor Ono Kensho will make his first official appearance in Malaysia at the ODEX Gala Premiere of “MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe” in Kuala Lumpur.

Get ready, Malaysia ! Beloved Japanese voice actor Ono Kensho , known for his iconic roles, is set to grace Kuala Lumpur with his presence next month. Fans will have the unique opportunity to meet him at the ODEX Gala Premiere of “MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY : The Sorcery of Nymph Circe,” hosted by GSC at LaLaport BBCC. This event marks Ono Kensho 's inaugural official appearance in Malaysia , promising an unforgettable experience for anime enthusiasts and fans of his work.

The anticipation is building, and details about the event, including ticket information, are highly sought after by the ever-growing fanbase eagerly awaiting this special occasion. Prepare for a day filled with excitement, exclusive content, and the chance to witness the magic of voice acting firsthand.\The Gala Premiere, scheduled for May 9th, 2026 (Saturday) at 12pm, promises a host of exciting activities for attendees. The event will feature a live Q&A session, allowing fans to interact directly with Ono Kensho and delve deeper into his career and experiences. Adding to the excitement, there will be a special dubbing performance, providing a unique glimpse into the artistry behind voice acting, and a lucky draw, offering attendees the chance to win exclusive merchandise and prizes. The venue, GSC LaLaport BBCC, is expected to be buzzing with energy as fans gather to celebrate the release of “MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe.” This animated film is the latest installment in the iconic “Gundam” franchise, following the story of Noa Hathaway and his fight against the corrupt Earth Federation. The Gala Premiere is more than just a movie screening; it's a celebration of anime culture and a chance for fans to connect with the voice behind one of their favorite characters. \For those eager to secure their spot, Gala Premiere packages will be available for purchase on GSC.com.my starting April 9th, 2026. The package, priced at RM200, includes a film ticket, a collectable ticket, a holographic A3 poster, and an illustration card, making it a valuable keepsake for fans. To stay updated on the latest news and information, including ticket sales and event details, fans are encouraged to visit GSC's official website and social media pages. Ono Kensho's prolific career includes his unforgettable portrayal of Kuroko Tetsuya from “Kuroko’s Basketball” and Giorno Giovanna from “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,” among numerous other roles. This event provides a golden opportunity for fans to meet the voice actor behind their beloved characters and celebrate his contribution to the world of anime. The premiere promises to be an extraordinary event and a testament to the thriving anime culture in Malaysia, offering a unique opportunity to experience the magic of voice acting and celebrate a beloved franchise.\





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