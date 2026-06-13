OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Unveiled: What to Expect

OnePlus has unveiled the Nord Buds 4, a more affordable sibling to the Nord Buds 4 Pro. The new earbuds feature an in-ear design, soft silicone tips, and a classic stem-style body with touch controls.

OnePlus has given us the first proper look at the Nord Buds 4 . They've gone with an in-ear design using soft silicone tips for a snug, comfortable fit, along with the classic stem-style body that supports touch controls.

The charging case has a clean rectangular shape, a nice change from the oval design on the previous model. They've also highlighted a cool teal color option, which gives it a fresh and modern vibe. The teaser confirms it'll be available on Amazon India when it launches. The Nord Buds 4 is clearly meant to be the more affordable sibling to the Pro model.

For reference, the Nord Buds 4 Pro launched in India earlier this year for ₹3,999. That one impressed a lot of people with strong features like up to 55dB ANC, 12mm titanium-coated drivers, LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-device connectivity, and up to 54 hours of total playback. It also had good AI call noise reduction and some extra perks like spatial audio.

To keep the price lower (rumored to be around ₹2,999), the regular Nord Buds 4 will probably skip some of those premium bits. We're likely looking at lighter ANC, standard audio codecs instead of high-res ones, and maybe smaller drivers or slightly shorter battery life. Even with those compromises, you can still expect the signature Nord bass-heavy sound, reliable call quality, and comfortable wear that the series is known for.

The Nord Buds 3 series from 2024 was popular for offering good battery life and decent IP ratings at competitive prices. The Nord Buds 4 seems to continue that smart approach while updating the design for better ergonomics and a more contemporary look. With the new rectangular case and in-ear fit, it feels aimed at people who want something practical for daily commutes, workouts, or just casual listening.

For budget buyers in India's crowded audio market, the Nord Buds 4 looks like it could be a smart pick that delivers the essentials without emptying your pocket





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