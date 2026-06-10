OnePlus Expands Turbo Series in China with Turbo 6X and 6X Pro

OnePlus launched the Turbo 6X and Turbo 6X Pro in China, targeting different segments with features like large battery, AMOLED vs LCD, and varying chipset.

OnePlus has officially expanded its Turbo series in China with the launch of two new smartphones: the OnePlus Turbo 6X and the Turbo 6X Pro.

These devices are designed to cater to different segments of the market, with the Pro model offering a premium experience featuring a large battery, an AMOLED display, and an enhanced camera setup. In contrast, the standard Turbo 6X focuses on delivering value for users who still prefer LCD screens. This launch underscores OnePlus's commitment to covering a wide range of consumer preferences in the competitive Chinese smartphone market.

The Turbo series was originally introduced as a performance-focused line, and the new models continue that tradition with high-refresh-rate displays and large batteries. The OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Super chipset, paired with UFS 3.1 storage for fast data access. It boasts a 6.78-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2772 x 1272 pixels, supporting a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

The screen can achieve a full-screen brightness of 1,400 nits and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. It also supports Always-On Display functionality and a 3,000Hz instant touch sampling rate for responsive gaming. For photography, the Pro model features a 16-megapixel front camera and a dual rear camera setup: a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The device is equipped with a massive 8,000mAh battery, supporting 80W fast charging, along with 80W UFCS and 55W PPS charging standards. It also includes bypass charging for direct power delivery during gaming. Additional features include an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, an infrared remote control, and a flagship-grade gyroscope. The phone boasts IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, making it highly resistant to dust and water.

It measures 162.6 x 77.6 x 8.8mm and weighs 213 grams. The Pro model's 8,000mAh battery is among the largest in the industry, allowing for extended usage without frequent charging. The 80W charging can replenish a significant portion in just minutes.

Additionally, the inclusion of multiple IP ratings ensures durability in various environments. On the other hand, the OnePlus Turbo 6X is aimed at budget-conscious consumers. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SUPER processor and features a 6.72-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The battery capacity is 7,000mAh, with support for 45W fast charging. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP64 dust and water resistance, ColorOS 16 based on Android 14, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a plastic frame design. The phone measures 165.85 x 76.0 x 8.55mm and weighs 208 grams. The standard Turbo 6X, while more modest, still offers a compelling package for users who prioritize battery life and a smooth display over premium materials.

Its LCD panel, while not as vibrant as OLED, provides good color accuracy and consumes less power in some scenarios. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner is ergonomic and fast. Both devices run ColorOS 16, which offers a clean and customizable user interface with features like smart sidebar, game mode, and advanced privacy controls. The Dimensity chipsets from MediaTek provide efficient performance suitable for daily tasks and light gaming.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Turbo 6X starts at 1,499 yuan (approximately $220) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB configurations are priced at 1,699 yuan ($250) and 1,999 yuan ($295), respectively. It is available in green, white, and black. The OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro starts at 1,699 yuan ($250) for the 8GB+128GB model, with the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants costing 1,899 yuan ($280) and 2,199 yuan ($320), respectively.

Color options include Heart's Desire Orange and Racing Black. Both phones are now available for purchase in China, with global availability yet to be announced. Overall, the OnePlus Turbo 6X lineup demonstrates the brand's ability to cater to different price points while maintaining key features like high refresh rates and large batteries





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