Explains the restoration of Kuala Lumpur's history by Warisan KL and the release of secret files on UFO sightings by the US Department of Defense.

One year on, how Warisan KL has breathed new life back to Kuala Lumpur's past — and what's coming up next A handout composite sketch depicts eyewitness reports in September 2023 of ellipsoid metallic object as part of a series of documents of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) released by the US Defense Department on May 8, 2026.

Interest in UFOs has been renewed in recent years as the US government investigated numerous reports of seemingly supernatural aircraft, amid worries that adversaries could be testing highly advanced technologies





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Warisan KL Ufos Reconstructing Kuala Lumpur's History Investigation Into Highly Advanced Technologie Worldview On UFO Sightings

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One year on, how Warisan KL has breathed new life back to Kuala Lumpur's past - Upcoming restorations and initiativesThis news highlights the successful completion of restoration works for Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad, Seri Negara, General Post Office, and the first phase of Old Railway Station's facade. Upcoming initiatives include the second phase of restoration for the Old Railway Station, the Queen Victoria Fountain, Union Jack flagpole, and the Dataran Merdeka carpark. Additionally, plans for a 600-meter-long pedestrian bridge between Seri Negara and Perdana Botanical Gardens are in the works.

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