Colony, a highly anticipated zombie thriller directed by Yeon Sang-ho, has surpassed expectations in Malaysia, grossing RM3.3 million in just three days. The film’s fast-paced appeal and local success have brought it recognition as the fastest-grossing 한국 (Korean) film in 2022.

One shock away from crisis: Report says nearly a fifth of PPR households have no savings, over half can last only three months or less | Jun Ji-hyun fights for survival in a scene from Yeon Sang-ho’s zombie thriller ‘Colony’ presents RM3.3 million at the Malaysia n box office in just three days, extending a breakout Malaysia n run that began with RM1.4 million shortly after release.

Malaysia also became the first South-east Asian country to officially screen the film, with an advance premiere held at GSC One Utama on Thursday before the movie opened nationwide on Friday. Colony has already crossed one million admissions just four days after release, making it the fastest film of 2026 to hit the milestone. According to the Korean Film Council, the film pulled in 1,089,996 viewers as of yesterday morning, surpassing the pace of this year’s current Korean box-office heavyweight.

Colony follows survivors trapped inside a sealed skyscraper after a mysterious infection outbreak spirals out of control. Cut off from the outside world, the survivors are forced into a brutal fight against infected humans who continuously mutate into increasingly dangerous forms — giving Yeon’s signature social-horror formula a more chaotic, body-horror edge... Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply..





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Movie Box Office Malaysia Korean Film GSC One Utama Korean Film Council Yeon Sang-Ho Zombie Thriller Doom Collective Consciousness AI Digital Era Anxiety Award PPR Households Savings Three Months

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