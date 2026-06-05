One Nation lawmaker Barnaby Joyce has clarified the party's stance on foreign permanent residents, stating that they will not be kicked out of their homes if the party takes power. Joyce's initial statement sparked controversy, but he later reversed his position after consulting with colleagues.

A top representative of Australia 's far-right One Nation party has clarified the party will not be kicking foreign permanent residents out of their homes if it takes power.

An opinion poll last week showed One Nation, for decades a fringe group led by provocateur Pauline Hanson, had become the country's most popular party. Speaking on Sky News Australia on Thursday evening, One Nation lawmaker Barnaby Joyce said that if it won power the party would force foreign permanent residents to sell their homes or have their property seized by the state.

However, he then reportedly reversed tack following calls to One Nation colleagues, asking if he could re-do the answer with the correct policy. On further investigation and discussion, Joyce clarified that the party would not be kicking permanent residents out of their houses. Joyce has long been known for colourful outbursts, once threatening to kill Johnny Depp's dogs and being forced to ditch the drink after he was filmed lying across a busy footpath in a stupor.

The rise of One Nation, which advocates for swingeing immigration cuts and campaigns against radical Islam, has thrown into question a long-held notion that Australia's voting system insulates it from the global rise of populist parties. Australia's economy minister said this week that legitimate concerns over housing and the cost of living were driving support for the party. The party's rise has also sparked concerns about the potential impact on Australia's economy and society.

One Nation's policies have been met with criticism from many, who argue that they are too extreme and will harm the country's reputation. Despite these concerns, the party remains popular among many Australians, who are drawn to its promise of tough action on immigration and its rejection of what it sees as radical Islam. The party's popularity has also been fueled by its charismatic leader, Pauline Hanson, who has a reputation for being outspoken and unapologetic.

Hanson has been a key figure in the party since its founding and has been instrumental in shaping its policies and direction. Her leadership has been credited with helping to boost the party's popularity and has made her a household name in Australia.

The party's rise has also been driven by its ability to tap into the concerns of many Australians, who feel that the country's immigration policies are too lenient and that the government is not doing enough to address the issue. The party's call for tougher immigration controls has resonated with many, who see it as a way to address the country's housing affordability crisis and to protect Australian jobs.

However, the party's policies have also been met with criticism from many, who argue that they are too extreme and will harm the country's reputation. Despite these concerns, the party remains popular among many Australians, who are drawn to its promise of tough action on immigration and its rejection of what it sees as radical Islam. The party's popularity has also been fueled by its charismatic leader, Pauline Hanson, who has a reputation for being outspoken and unapologetic.

Hanson has been a key figure in the party since its founding and has been instrumental in shaping its policies and direction. Her leadership has been credited with helping to boost the party's popularity and has made her a household name in Australia.

The party's rise has also been driven by its ability to tap into the concerns of many Australians, who feel that the country's immigration policies are too lenient and that the government is not doing enough to address the issue. The party's call for tougher immigration controls has resonated with many, who see it as a way to address the country's housing affordability crisis and to protect Australian jobs.

The rise of One Nation has also sparked concerns about the potential impact on Australia's economy and society. The party's policies have been met with criticism from many, who argue that they are too extreme and will harm the country's reputation. Despite these concerns, the party remains popular among many Australians, who are drawn to its promise of tough action on immigration and its rejection of what it sees as radical Islam.

The party's popularity has also been fueled by its charismatic leader, Pauline Hanson, who has a reputation for being outspoken and unapologetic. Hanson has been a key figure in the party since its founding and has been instrumental in shaping its policies and direction. Her leadership has been credited with helping to boost the party's popularity and has made her a household name in Australia.

The party's rise has also been driven by its ability to tap into the concerns of many Australians, who feel that the country's immigration policies are too lenient and that the government is not doing enough to address the issue. The party's call for tougher immigration controls has resonated with many, who see it as a way to address the country's housing affordability crisis and to protect Australian jobs





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