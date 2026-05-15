Ombudsman Orders Preventive Suspension of Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca, Amid Shooting Incident

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla has ordered a six-month preventive suspension of acting Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca following the Senate shooting incident last May 13. The suspension is meant to facilitate an investigation into the incident.

MANILA: Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla has ordered a six-month preventive suspension of acting Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca following the Senate shooting incident last May 13.

In a press conference on Friday, Remulla said that the preventive suspension is 'meant to make things easier for us to get to the bottom of this.

' 'There was a recommendation and I signed for a six-month preventive suspension of acting Sergeant-of-Arms in the Senate Mao Aplasca for what happened the other night,' Remulla said. Remulla has not talked to Aplasca but he shared that the order has been sent to the Senate. Aplasca on Thursday admitted that he was the first to issue the warning shot against a National Bureau of Investigation personnel in the premises of the Senate.

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Senate Shooting Incident Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla Mao Aplasca Preventive Suspension Investigation

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