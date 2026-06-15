Oliver Tree Faces Backlash for Mocking Jonghyun's Funeral Photo

American singer Oliver Tree has come under fire after posting a photoshopped image of himself using a funeral photo of late SHINee member Jonghyun. Fans demand an apology.

Since last week, K-Pop fans across the globe have been calling for internet sensation Oliver Tree to come out of hiding and issue an apology.

The controversy erupted after the singer, who gained fame through his viral hit "When I'm Down", uploaded a photoshopped image on his YouTube community tab in connection with his "Goodbye Farewell Tour". The image was a manipulated version of a funeral photo of Kim Jonghyun, the late member of SHINee, who died by suicide in 2017.

Tree superimposed his own face onto the picture, which many perceived as mocking a tragic event that deeply affected the K-Pop community and brought attention to mental health issues. After receiving massive backlash, Tree eventually removed the post but did not initially apologize. This silence only fueled further anger, leading to widespread criticism across social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit. Countless fans expressed their hurt and outrage.

One user wrote: "This came from a singer of the popular song on TikTok. I'm so upset just by reading this.

" Another commented: "Why is he using someone's trauma to entertain his fans? I don't want this to be a meme. I hope he could just leave Jonghyun alone.

" Many questioned Tree's judgment, with one tweet stating: "How can you do something disrespectful and cruel like that? Using someone's actual funeral photo for a meme? Have you lost your mind?

" Others defended the emotional response, saying it was not an overreaction but a legitimate reaction from anyone with common sense. The incident reignited discussions about respect for the deceased and the responsibilities of public figures. Days later, Tree issued a statement which many felt was inadequate and tone-deaf. Instead of a direct apology, he downplayed the situation, claiming it was a joke taken out of context.

This failed to quell the outrage. K-Pop fans, both domestic and international, criticized Tree for his insensitivity and lack of accountability. The controversy has led to broader conversations about cultural appropriation, the commodification of tragedy, and the need for celebrities to be more mindful of the content they share. As the K-Pop community continues to call for a genuine apology, many hope that this incident serves as a learning moment for entertainers to respect the feelings of those mourning.

The incident underscores the power of online activism and the importance of empathy in an increasingly interconnected world





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