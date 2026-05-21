OKINAWA: Investigation into Boat Capsizing Incident Hints at Student Steering

The investigation into the March 2021 capsizing of a boat off Henoko in Nago, Okinawa, has implied that student control of the vessel may have led to the accident.

The Fukutsu, one of two boats that capsized in Okinawa in March, was being brought ashore on March 16. The two small boats, which capsized off Henoko in Nago, Okinawa prefecture, in March, were suspected of having allowed students to steer the vessels before the incident.

The accident resulted in the deaths of a 17-year-old female student from Doshisha International Senior High School in Kyotanabe, Kyoto prefecture, and the 71-year-old male captain of the Fukutsu vessel. The vessels, Fukutsu and Heiwa Maru, capsized, throwing a total of 21 people into the sea, including 18 students.

In addition to the two deaths, 14 other people sustained injuries. The coast guard is conducting a thorough examination of video footage captured by students and the coast guard headquarters, which suggests that a student was handed control of the Fukutsu’s helm before the boat capsized





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