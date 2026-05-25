Oil rig workers deaths during maintenance

Kuala Terengganu OCPD Asst Comm Azli Mohd Noor"it was an unfortunate incident that had befallen our liveship workers, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We are also providing assistance to the injured and conducting our own investigations into the matter," he said.

Three oil rig workers died and one was critically injured when their lifeboat fell into the sea during maintenance work on Sunday. The victims were identified as Ahmad Fiqri Zakaria, Muhammad Faezuan Hakim Mohammad Bustamam, and Nik Muhammad Hafifi Asri Ab Majid, all 38 years old, along with colleague Mohd Taufik Mohd Ruslan, 37 years old.

Another victim, Mohd Taufik Mohd Ruslan, 37 years old, is reported to be in critical condition and receiving treatment at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital. The incident occurred when the rope or hook attached to the lifeboat is believed to have detached, causing the victims to fall into the sea along with the boat. The rescue team brought the victims back to the platform before they were airlifted to the Sultan Mahmud Airport.

Upon arrival at the hospital, three victims were confirmed dead, while the survivor sustained severe injuries, believed to be bone fractures





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Oil Rig Workers Deaths Maintenance Kuala Terengganu Malaysia

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