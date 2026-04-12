Oil Prices Surge Amidst Middle East Tensions, Impacting Global Supply Chains and National Economies

Global oil prices are nearing $120 per barrel due to supply disruptions caused by the Middle East crisis and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This is affecting countries worldwide, including Malaysia, which is seeking alternative oil sources. Governments are implementing measures to reduce oil consumption. The damage is done, and it will take time to repair the infrastructure.

Oil prices are surging, approaching $120 per barrel, nearly doubling compared to pre-Middle East crisis levels. The rise in global oil prices is primarily attributed to increased supply risks stemming from the Strait of Hormuz.

The closure of the Strait, following the United States and Israel's attacks on Iran that began at the end of February, has significantly disrupted oil supplies worldwide. This crucial waterway serves as a vital artery for global oil supply, accounting for 20% of the world's oil and petroleum product flow. Moreover, over 20% of the world's liquefied natural gas also traverses the Strait of Hormuz for distribution to global markets.<\/p>

Analysts estimate that approximately 20 million barrels of petroleum products transit this vital route daily, and any disruption is bound to have a substantial impact on consumer nations. Oil prices are highly sensitive to geopolitical developments. The current events in the Middle East threaten an intricate, interconnected global system, encompassing production, shipping, insurance, refining, and ultimately, consumer products. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has created supply shortages for countries reliant on supplies from the region, forcing them to seek alternative sources compatible with their respective refinery configurations, designed to process specific oil types and cater to national requirements.<\/p>

Rising shipping and insurance costs further exacerbate the pressure on costs. All of these factors, including a significant disparity between production and demand, are contributing to the soaring oil prices, which are nearing $120 per barrel.An analyst emphasized that beyond geopolitical uncertainties, oil is a globally traded commodity with a complex, interconnected network and ecosystem worldwide. This network encompasses production, shipping, insurance, processing, demand, and logistics. Any event or disruption affecting one region has immediate consequences across the globe.<\/p>

The current geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are impacting all stages of this complex interconnection. The analyst also pointed out that Malaysia is part of the global oil production and processing network. A two-week ceasefire between the United States, Israel, and Iran provided some relief, but the impact of the more than 40-day conflict has devastated much of the oil-related infrastructure. An analyst from the Franklin Templeton Institute, Stephen Downer, stated in his report, The damage is already done. Energy infrastructure across the Middle East has been attacked, and restoring it to full production will take time.<\/p>

The return to normal supply will not happen quickly, adding that the prices of oil, gas, and fertilizers will not fall to pre-conflict levels in the immediate term. The critical determinant is not a ceasefire, but rather the normalization of shipping routes, insurance costs, and actual transportation costs. Malaysia is also feeling the impact of the disruption to the global oil and gas industry supply chain. The nation has been compelled to seek alternative supply sources due to domestic demand surpassing production.<\/p>

According to an observer, there is a misunderstanding regarding why Malaysia, as an oil producer, is also affected by the conflict in the Middle East. Statistics show that Malaysia produced approximately 700,000 barrels of oil per day between the 1990s and the early 2000s. However, this figure has declined to around 350,000 barrels per day, while the country's refining capacity still requires around 700,000 barrels per day. Domestic demand for oil in Malaysia is estimated to be between 700,000 and over 900,000 barrels per day, while domestic production is estimated at around 350,000 barrels.<\/p>

The oil produced in the country only meets 50% of Malaysia's daily needs.All nations are affected by the rise in oil prices, and this is not just a problem for Malaysia. Governments worldwide are striving to address this issue. South Korea's government is implementing a system that limits vehicle usage based on license plate numbers. The Philippines, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are reducing workdays to four days or extending public holidays to reduce oil consumption.<\/p>

In Thailand, there is a proposal to raise air conditioner temperatures to 27°C to reduce energy consumption and promote wearing short-sleeved shirts. The Malaysian government has mandated work from home for the public sector and government-linked companies and has reduced temperatures to 24°C. Oil consumption savings are expected to reach hundreds of millions of ringgit.<\/p>





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