Oil prices surge after U.S.-Israeli war on Iran appears stalled, attack on UAE nuclear plant, as Trump mulls military options

Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained more than 7% as signs of a stalled peace deal and drone attacks on energy infrastructure in the UAE and Saudi Arabia heightened geopolitical tensions in the region.

Oil prices extended gains on Monday as efforts to end the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran appeared to have stalled, after a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates came under attack.

Both contracts gained more than 7% last week as hopes of a peace deal that would end ship attacks and seizures around the Strait of Hormuz dimmed. Emirati officials said they were investigating the source of the strike on the Barakah nuclear power plant and that the UAE had the full right to respond to such "terrorist attacks.

" Saudi Arabia, which intercepted three drones that entered from Iraqi airspace, warned it would take the necessary operational measures to respond to any attempt to violate its sovereignty and security





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Trade And Commodities Brent Crude Prices U.S. West Texas Intermediate Prices Iran U.S.-Israeli War Oil Prices Surge Nuclear Plant Attack Military Options

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