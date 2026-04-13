Oil Prices Surge Above $100 as U.S. Imposes Blockade on Iran's Oil Exports via Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices jumped above $100 a barrel as the U.S. Navy began blockading the Strait of Hormuz, restricting Iranian oil exports following failed talks to end the war. This move has major implications for global energy markets.

SINGAPORE: Global oil prices surged on Monday, exceeding $100 per barrel, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East as the U.S. Navy prepared to enforce a blockade, preventing ships from accessing Iran via the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. This action, designed to restrict Iran ian oil exports, follows the breakdown of negotiations between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.

The markets responded with immediate volatility, reflecting the significant implications of the U.S. move on global energy supplies and prices. Brent crude futures experienced a substantial increase, gaining $6.71, or 7.05%, reaching $101.91 a barrel by 0104 GMT, a significant rebound after a previous decline on Friday. Similarly, U.S. West Texas Intermediate saw a considerable jump, trading at $104.16 a barrel, up $7.59, or 7.86%, reversing losses from the preceding session. Experts predict that the market is reverting to conditions observed before the recent ceasefire, with the added element of the U.S. effectively blocking approximately 2 million barrels per day of Iranian-linked oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Saul Kavonic, head of energy research at MST Marquee, highlighted this shift as a critical factor influencing the current price surge. The U.S. decision, announced by President Donald Trump on Sunday, to blockade the Strait of Hormuz significantly raised the stakes in the ongoing conflict. The move came after marathon discussions with Iran failed to produce a deal to end the war, endangering the fragile two-week ceasefire. President Trump acknowledged the potential for high oil and gasoline prices to persist through the November midterm elections, a rare recognition of the potential political ramifications of the administration's actions. The U.S. Central Command confirmed that U.S. forces would initiate the blockade of maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Monday. According to a CENTCOM statement on X, the blockade would be impartially enforced against all vessels entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. However, the U.S. forces would not obstruct the freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports. The move is anticipated to significantly impact the global oil supply chain. IG market analyst Tony Sycamore noted that this action would effectively cut off the flow of Iranian oil, putting pressure on Tehran's allies and customers to encourage the reopening of the crucial waterway. Iran's response to the U.S. blockade was swift and stern. The Revolutionary Guards warned on Sunday that any military vessels attempting to approach the Strait of Hormuz would be considered a violation of the two-week ceasefire and would face severe consequences. Despite the volatile situation, shipping data revealed that three supertankers, fully loaded with oil, managed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. These vessels appear to be the first to exit the Gulf since the ceasefire agreement was reached last week, providing a brief window of movement before the U.S. blockade took effect. Ahead of the U.S. blockade on Iran, shipping data on LSEG indicated that oil tankers were already steering clear of the Strait of Hormuz, reflecting the apprehension surrounding the situation. This situation is further complicated by the fact that Saudi Arabia has recently restored full oil pumping capacity through the East-West pipeline to approximately 7 million barrels per day. This action came shortly after assessing the damage sustained by its energy sector during the recent conflict with Iran. The developments in the Strait of Hormuz and their implications on global oil prices are continuing to unfold. The market is closely watching how these events play out and the potential for a prolonged period of uncertainty in the energy sector. The geopolitical tensions continue to make the markets unstable, and the coming days and weeks are expected to be marked by volatility. The situation is being monitored closely by international organizations and global leaders. The U.S. decision to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz significantly escalates the existing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The move, aimed at restricting Iranian oil exports, is a direct consequence of the failed negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to end the ongoing conflict. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the implementation of the blockade, starting on Monday, and stated that it would apply to all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, including those in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. While freedom of navigation for vessels headed to non-Iranian ports through the Strait of Hormuz would not be impeded, the overall impact on global oil supply and prices is expected to be substantial. Financial analysts anticipate that the blockade will effectively choke off the flow of Iranian oil, forcing Iran's allies and customers to put pressure on the U.S. to lift the restrictions. Iran's response to the blockade has been strong, with the Revolutionary Guards stating that any military vessel approaching the Strait of Hormuz would be considered a breach of the ceasefire. Despite this tense situation, three oil supertankers had previously managed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The latest developments come against the backdrop of the fragility of the two-week ceasefire that was previously agreed upon. Concerns regarding the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping lane for global oil trade, are heightened by these events. The increase in oil prices, reflecting the market's response, highlights the sensitivity of the global energy market to geopolitical events and supply disruptions. The impact of the blockade on global markets and trade is subject to the unfolding situation, the response of various international stakeholders, and the measures taken to safeguard the flow of oil supplies from non-Iranian sources. The situation raises concerns about its impact on the energy market, highlighting the fragility of international relations and its potential effect on the global economy





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oil Prices Strait Of Hormuz Iran Blockade Energy Markets

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oil Futures Settle Lower Amidst Ceasefire Talks, Posting Biggest Weekly Decline Since 2022Oil futures experienced a significant drop, marking the largest weekly decline since 2022, as talks between Iran and the U.S. for a permanent ceasefire progressed. Prices were influenced by ongoing attacks, restricted oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz, and concerns about potential supply disruptions. While physical market prices remain high, Brent and WTI futures fell sharply, with analysts highlighting the importance of the Strait of Hormuz for future price movements.

Read more »

US 'clearing' Strait of Hormuz, claims TrumpLetter from Dr Goh Lim Thye, senior lecturer, Department of Economics, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya

Read more »

Iran Warns US Warship in Strait of Hormuz as Peace Talks BeginIran's Navy warned a US warship against transiting the Strait of Hormuz, threatening attack, as peace talks between Iran and the US commenced in Pakistan. The incident highlights tensions in the region amid ongoing conflict and efforts towards diplomatic resolution.

Read more »

Trump Orders Naval Blockade of Strait of Hormuz, Slams IranPresident Donald Trump announced a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran's continued nuclear ambitions, despite peace talks in Pakistan. Trump criticized Iran for failing to open the strategic waterway and vowed to interdict vessels paying tolls to Iran.

Read more »

US oil benchmark jumps 8%, surpasses US$100 after failed US-Iran talksA barrel of West Texas Intermediate for May delivery rose to US$104.50, while June delivery of international benchmark Brent rose 7% to US$102.

Read more »

Oil tankers steer clear of Hormuz ahead of US blockadeLetter from Dr Goh Lim Thye, senior lecturer, Department of Economics, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya

Read more »