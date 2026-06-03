Oil prices rise amid US-Iran tensions, stocks fall on Wall Street

Oil prices rose to near US$100 a barrel as US-Iran tensions escalated, while stocks fell on Wall Street and European markets were mostly in the red.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, edging closer to US$100 a barrel as further attacks between the US and Iran dented hopes of an imminent peace deal.

Wall Street indexes tumbled and European stocks were mostly in the red, following a mixed showing in Asia. The dollar firmed as oil prices flared amid the Middle East escalations despite a supposed ceasefire, with a drone strike on a passenger terminal in Kuwait's international airport killing one person and wounding dozens of others. The situation was shifting from a delicate ceasefire towards something more like a low-intensity conflict, said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said no tangible progress had been made in talks to end the war, leaving the vital issue of oil supplies unresolved. The war has hit economic growth prospects worldwide, with a more severe shock likely should no effective ceasefire be agreed before 2027, the OECD warned.

Global economic growth is forecast to slip to 2.8% this year even if Gulf energy exports return to pre-conflict levels in the third quarter, the group of 38 industrialised countries said in its quarterly update. The longer the disruptions last, the larger the economic and social costs become, said OECD chief economist Stefano Scarpetta. Many countries would risk falling into recession, he noted, and a drop in investment spending - including in energy-intensive AI - would likely push up unemployment.

However, two pieces of data helped keep risk sentiment from souring: activity in the US services sector expanded in May and private sector employment grew more than expected. The data comes ahead of US employment data due Friday that could determine if the Federal Reserve will keep its benchmark rate stable or potentially hike borrowing costs to fight inflation.

In Asia, the yen briefly strengthened amid speculation that the Japanese authorities could step in to support the currency following last month's intervention, before giving up its gains against the dollar. Tokyo's index closed up more than two percent, helped by a surge in the share price of chipmaker Tokyo Electron. Taipei was up 2% thanks to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's strong advance





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