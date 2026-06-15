Oil Prices Plunge to Three-Month Lows as US and Iran Reach Preliminary Deal to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices fell sharply on Monday after the US and Iran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ending a conflict that disrupted global energy supplies. Brent crude dropped 4.1% to $83.75, while WTI fell 4.7% to $80.87. The deal includes a 60-day ceasefire and further negotiations on a broader agreement.

Oil prices tumbled to their lowest levels since March on Monday after the United States and Iran reached a preliminary agreement to end the ongoing war and restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint for global energy shipments.

Brent crude futures fell by $3.58, or 4.10 percent, to $83.75 per barrel by 0004 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $4.01, or 4.72 percent, to $80.87 per barrel. Both benchmarks had already declined by more than 3 percent on Friday, extending losses as traders reacted to the prospect of resumed oil flows from the Middle East.

The price slump reflects a rapid unwinding of the geopolitical risk premium that had been built into crude markets since the conflict disrupted supply routes and forced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz for over three months. The breakthrough came after U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran's deputy foreign minister indicated that an initial deal had been reached, with a formal memorandum of understanding expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday, according to Pakistan's prime minister, who has been mediating between the two nations.

Trump stated on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz would be opened without tolls and that the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports would also be lifted. Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported that the draft agreement includes provisions for reopening the waterway within 30 days under Iranian supervision.

The restoration of traffic through the strait, which handles about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, is seen as critical to alleviating the global supply squeeze that has pushed prices higher and fueled inflation concerns. Market analysts noted that the swift decline in oil prices reflects growing expectations that supply disruptions will be resolved quickly, but warned that uncertainties remain regarding the pace of production resumption and the extent of damage to infrastructure.

The world has lost millions of barrels of oil and gas supply since the war began, and investors are closely monitoring how quickly Middle Eastern producers can ramp up output and whether shipping companies will return to the region. Even if the strait reopens, it may take time for oil flows to return to pre-war levels.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia commodities strategist Vivek Dhar highlighted in a note that only 60 to 70 percent of pre-war throughput would be sufficient to bring the market back to its previous state of oversupply. Meanwhile, Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said a more comprehensive agreement will be negotiated during a 60-day ceasefire period, and the E4 nations comprising the UK, France, Germany, and Italy stated they are prepared to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for steps on its nuclear program.

IG market analyst Tony Sycamore cautioned that due to the uncertainties surrounding the next round of negotiations, especially regarding nuclear issues, crude oil prices are unlikely to fall much further immediately





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