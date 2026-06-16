Oil Prices Plunge Below $80 as Hormuz Reopening Outlook Improves

Crude oil prices dropped sharply following reports of a potential U.S.-Iran deal to end Middle East conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, easing global inflation concerns but with analysts warning of lingering market tightness.

Oil prices experienced a significant decline, falling below the US$80 per barrel threshold on Tuesday as market optimism grew regarding the imminent reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

This development promises to alleviate inflationary pressures on the global economy. The downward momentum intensified, with prices dropping more than 5% following a report from The Wall Street Journal suggesting that Washington might ease sanctions on Iranian crude oil. This potential policy shift is part of a broader diplomatic initiative aimed at ending hostilities in the Middle East, which would permit Iran to immediately resume sales of both crude and refined petroleum products on international markets.

Consequently, the Brent North Sea crude oil benchmark, a key international price indicator, settled at US$78.96 per barrel, marking a 5.1% loss. Meanwhile, the primary U.S. oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, saw an even steeper decline of 5.8%, closing at US$76.05 per barrel. Industry experts and shipping firms have issued a note of caution, emphasizing that the full restoration of normal maritime traffic through the strait, which had been nearly shut down, will require considerable time and logistical coordination.

Nevertheless, financial markets interpreted the situation as a marked improvement over the previously feared worst-case scenario involving prolonged combat and no clear timeline for the waterway's reopening. This shift in sentiment was supported by initial reports from Iranian state media indicating that three oil tankers and two cargo vessels had already commenced passage through the critical chokepoint





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