Oil prices jump over 2% as Iran-US strikes escalate and Israel pushes deeper into Lebanon

Oil prices surged more than 2% on Monday following fresh military strikes between Iran and the U.S., and Israel's advance into Lebanon against Hezbollah. The escalation dimmed hopes for a ceasefire extension and raised concerns about the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping lane, where mines are being laid.

Oil prices surged more than 2% on Monday after fresh military exchanges between Iran and the United States, alongside intensified Israeli operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, heightened fears of a broader regional conflict that could disrupt crude supplies from the Middle East.

U.S. crude futures climbed $2.29, or 2.62%, to $89.65 per barrel by 0436 GMT, while Brent futures rose $2.05, or 2.25%, to $93.17 per barrel. The escalation came just days after Washington hosted Israel-Lebanon peace talks on Friday, dimming hopes that a ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran could be extended. On Friday, both benchmarks had settled lower on optimism about a potential deal, with Brent and West Texas Intermediate falling 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively.

However, the renewed hostilities reversed those losses as traders priced in a higher risk premium. The U.S. military announced on Sunday that it conducted self-defence strikes on Iranian radar and drone control sites in Iran's Goruk and Qeshm Island, describing the action as a response to aggressive moves by Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated on Monday that its aerospace force targeted an air base used in what it called a U.S. attack on a telecoms tower on Sirik Island. These strikes mark a significant deterioration in U.S.-Iran relations, which had shown signs of thawing after a ceasefire agreement reached in early April.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would soon decide on a proposed deal to extend that ceasefire, giving negotiators more time to work toward a permanent end to hostilities and address the underlying dispute over Iran's nuclear program. However, the latest incidents have cast doubt on the viability of such an agreement. Iran has repeatedly insisted that any deal must include Hezbollah, the Tehran-backed group that has been exchanging fire with Israel across the Lebanese border.

The U.S. has proposed a gradual de-escalation plan under which Hezbollah would first halt attacks on Israel in exchange for Israel refraining from escalation in Beirut, a U.S. official said on Sunday. But the ongoing Israeli ground operations in Lebanon suggest that a ceasefire remains elusive. Beyond the direct confrontations, concerns are mounting over the safety of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint for global oil and gas shipments.

IG analyst Tony Sycamore noted in a research report that fears about naval mines in the strait are rising, which could slow its reopening even after a broader ceasefire is achieved. An Axios reporter claimed on X on Friday that Iran had deployed additional mines in the waterway earlier in the week, shortly after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that any such action would violate the ceasefire.

The Strait of Hormuz handles approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and gas flows, and Iran has effectively sealed it since the conflict with U.S. and Israeli forces erupted in February. Any prolonged closure would severely strain global supply, especially at a time when inventories are already tight. These supply concerns outweighed disappointing economic data from China over the weekend, which showed factory activity stalling in August.

That added to worries that the world's second-largest economy is losing momentum, weighed down by contracting exports and rising input costs. Goldman Sachs analysts warned late Sunday that weak oil demand in China and Europe poses a major downside risk to their fourth-quarter Brent forecast of $90 per barrel and WTI forecast of $83, but acknowledged that Middle East supply disruptions could still push prices higher if the conflict escalates further.

The market now awaits further developments in the region, with traders closely eyeing diplomatic efforts and any signs of additional military action that could affect oil flows





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