Oil Prices Drop to Three-Month Low on Expected Iran Strait Reopening

Oil prices fell nearly 3% to a three-month low as markets anticipated the swift reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following an interim U.S.-Iran deal, while physical demand weakened and details of the agreement remained scarce.

Oil prices experienced a significant decline on Tuesday, falling nearly 3% to reach a fresh three-month low. This move was driven by market expectations of a rapid resumption of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, combined with softer physical demand and a lack of concrete details surrounding a preliminary agreement to end the conflict between the United States and Iran .

By 1205 GMT, Brent crude futures had dropped $2.48, or approximately 3%, settling at $80.69 per barrel. The benchmark hit a session low of $80.62, its weakest level since March 4. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also fell by $2.48, or 3.1%, to $78.27 a barrel after touching $78.14, the lowest since March 10. Both contracts extended their losing streak to a fourth consecutive day.

The selloff accelerated after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an interim deal to end the war with Iran on Monday, which sent prices down nearly 5% despite the absence of full terms. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed on Tuesday that a new round of talks would commence in Switzerland on Friday, aiming to finalize a comprehensive agreement.

Ole Hansen, an analyst at Saxo Bank, noted that near-term downside risks persist as the market prices in a faster reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the return of oil barrels that had been stranded. However, he cautioned that depleted global inventories, typically strong seasonal demand, ongoing efforts to rebuild strategic stocks, and lingering geopolitical uncertainties suggest the road back to pre-war price levels may be more complex than current market optimism suggests.

The conflict had previously led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which about one-fifth of global oil supplies normally transit. While few tankers have crossed the strait since the framework deal was announced, ships have been secretly moving oil along Oman's coast for weeks, traveling "dark" with U.S. naval support. Shippers are waiting for safety reassurances, including the clearing of mines, before resuming regular transits.

The U.S. military has been orchestrating covert ship-to-ship oil transfers to maintain Gulf energy exports, employing aerial and water drones as well as helicopters to guide convoys to awaiting tankers. Early indications point to the U.S.-Iran agreement aiming to reopen the blockaded strait and establish a 60-day ceasefire, creating a window for further negotiations on issues such as Iran's nuclear program.

Some analysts anticipate that flows through the strait could resume soon, adding to downward pressure from already weak physical markets. Morgan Stanley analysts highlighted a range of indicators showing weakening physical oil markets in recent weeks. In response, Goldman Sachs revised its fourth-quarter Brent forecast down to $80 per barrel from $90 and trimmed its 2027 average estimate to $75 from $80, now assuming Gulf exports return to pre-war levels by the end of July rather than late August.

Weakening demand signals are also weighing on prices. China's crude imports plunged 29% in May to an eight-year low, extending a sharp decline for the world's largest importer.

Additionally, shipments of Saudi crude to China are expected to fall in July. Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst at Forex.com, said the weaker-than-expected Chinese data suggests demand from the world's second-largest economy and a top oil consumer may be softening just as oil supply is projected to rise again with the easing of restrictions on Iran. With the final terms of the deal still unclear and a permanent truce not yet secured, analysts warn that volatility risks remain elevated.

The reporting for this story was provided by Stephanie Kelly in London, Anushree Mukherjee and Pranav Mathur in Bengaluru, and Trixie Yap in Singapore, with editing by Clarence Fernandez, Mark Potter, and Susan Fenton. (Additional unrelated headlines: Trump stated that a memo clearly indicates Iran will not possess a nuclear weapon. More rain is expected in the second half of June, with thundery showers on most days across Singapore.

Malaysia plans to deepen heritage, education, and artificial intelligence cooperation with China.





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