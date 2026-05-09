OGSE Sabah 2026 Conference and Exhibition: Industrial Synergy and Energy Frontier in Sabah

The OGSE Sabah 2026 Conference and Exhibition aims to unite Malaysian energy stakeholders to advance the nation's energy ambitions through technical collaboration and knowledge sharing. A central pillar of the event is the mission to secure 60 per cent local contract ownership for Sabahan companies within the State's energy supply chain. The organizers are inviting Malaysian companies nationwide to participate through exhibition booths and sponsorship programs, fostering the collaboration required to meet the State's ambitious ownership goals.

Kuala Lumpur: The OGSE Sabah 2026 Conference and Exhibition has issued a nationwide call for industrial synergy, positioning Sabah as Malaysia's next major energy frontier.

The OGSE (Oil and Gas Services and Equipment) even, themed 'Powering Sabah as Malaysia's Next Energy Frontier', is scheduled to take place at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), Kota Kinabalu, from June 4 to 6 this year. A central pillar of OGSE Sabah 2026 is the mission to secure 60 per cent local contract ownership for Sabahan companies within the State's energy supply chain.

To realize this vision, the organizers are inviting Malaysian companies nationwide to participate through exhibition booths and sponsorship programs. The event has already garnered elite industry support, with Diamond, Platinum, Gold sponsors listed. Participation in the exhibition is intended to showcase innovative technologies and establish B2B partnerships with local vendors, fostering the collaboration required to meet the State's ambitious ownership goals





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OGSE Sabah 2026 Conference And Exhibition Industrial Synergy Energy Frontier In Sabah Local Contract Ownership B2B Partnerships Innovative Technologies

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