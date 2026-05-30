Ocean Week Brunei 2026 Launches Nationwide Blue‑Economy Programme

A month‑long series of conferences, exhibitions, conservation projects and community events will showcase Brunei's commitment to a sustainable ocean economy, featuring coral planting, mangrove restoration, youth forums and awards for ocean champions.

Ocean Week Brunei 2026 will officially open on 2 June at the Universiti Brunei Darussalam Pro Chancellor Arts Centre, marking the launch of a nationwide programme that explores the future of Brunei's ocean economy under the banner Ocean of Opportunities: Blue Economy for a Sustainable Future.

The opening ceremony, open to all citizens, will outline the strategic priorities for the year, showcase pilot projects, and announce new international partnerships that aim to position Brunei as a leader in sustainable marine development. Over the following weeks, a dense calendar of public programmes, conservation activities, community outreach, exhibitions, forums and networking events will unfold across the country, offering citizens and stakeholders multiple points of entry to engage with the blue‑economy agenda.

The schedule is designed to move beyond awareness‑raising, translating knowledge into concrete actions that reinforce marine ecosystems, create jobs, and stimulate innovative ocean‑based enterprises. The Ocean Sustainability Conference on 3 June will serve as a flagship knowledge platform, gathering researchers, industry leaders, policy makers and sustainability partners to discuss ocean governance, marine innovation, climate resilience and the pathways for a thriving blue economy.

Sessions will cover topics such as marine protected area design, sustainable fisheries management, marine biotechnology, and financing mechanisms for ocean projects. The conference is free to the public, encouraging broad participation and fostering dialogue between scientists and the wider community. On 8 June, a documentary screening will shine a light on Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, exploring its detrimental impacts on marine biodiversity, food security and regional maritime stability.

The film will be followed by a facilitated discussion aimed at promoting responsible ocean stewardship and highlighting the importance of robust fisheries management for future generations. A series of hands‑on initiatives will follow, beginning with the Big Blue Hope Coral Planting Dive on 10 June, Brunei's largest single‑day coral‑restoration effort, targeting the transplantation of more than 300 corals onto degraded reefs. This activity underscores the link between reef health, biodiversity recovery, and community‑driven ocean education.

The following day, the Mangrove Restoration Project will be launched under the Carbon AKAR pilot, emphasizing mangrove carbon sequestration, coastal protection and livelihood opportunities for local communities. Simultaneously, a Sea Turtle Beach Night Walk will give participants the chance to observe nesting turtles and learn about protective measures for these vulnerable creatures.

From 12 to 14 June the Brunei Ocean Exhibition at OneCity Shopping Centre will open its doors, offering a family‑friendly showcase of marine heritage, innovative blue‑economy technologies, youth‑led creativity and educational displays. The exhibit will culminate in an official launch on 13 June, highlighting the role of art and science in fostering ocean literacy. On 14 June a coordinated beach clean‑up and turtle‑hatchery project will be unveiled, linking shoreline litter removal with the protection of turtle nests and hatchling rearing.

Further community‑focused events include the Kampong Bolkiah Outreach Project on 20 June, which will raise awareness of the interdependence between waterways, local livelihoods and Brunei's blue‑economy vision, and the Oyster Remediation Project launch the same day, introducing the Warisan Oyster pilot that aims to restore oyster reefs, improve water quality, and develop sustainable aquaculture and blue‑carbon benefits for coastal residents. Fishermen's Day and a documentary screening on 2 July will honour the contributions of coastal fishers, providing a forum for dialogue on sustainable fisheries, livelihood resilience and marine stewardship.

The Future Ocean Changemakers Youth Forum on 6‑7 July will bring together young leaders to explore ocean‑related careers, entrepreneurship, innovation and conservation, stressing the pivotal role of youth in shaping Brunei's blue‑economy future. The week will close with an Ocean Gala Night and Ocean Champions Awards on 8 July, recognizing individuals, organisations and community groups that have made outstanding contributions to marine sustainability, education and economic development.

Organized by the Poni Foundation, Ocean Week Brunei 2026 places the blue economy at the centre of national discourse, defining it as the sustainable use of ocean resources to drive growth, job creation, food security, innovation and environmental protection. The programme arrives at a critical juncture as climate change, coastal erosion, marine pollution, biodiversity loss and over‑exploited fisheries increasingly affect Brunei's coastal communities and national resilience.

By pairing awareness‑raising with practical actions such as reef restoration, mangrove planting, blue‑carbon pilots and youth empowerment, the initiative seeks to embed sustainable ocean practices into Brunei's economic fabric and regional blue‑economy networks





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