OCBC Malaysia Invites SMEs to Participate in Emerging Enterprise 2026 Awards

OCBC Malaysia is inviting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia to participate in the Emerging Enterprise 2026 Awards, with applications open until June 30, 2026. The award recognizes high-potential businesses across the country through recognition of entrepreneurship, innovation, and growth potential.

OCBC Malaysia invites small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia to participate in the Emerging Enterprise 2026 Awards , with applications open from now until June 30, 2026.

The award recognizes high-potential businesses across the country through recognition of entrepreneurship, innovation, and growth potential. The program, introduced in Singapore in 2008 and expanded to Malaysia, is open to businesses under 10 years old with annual revenue up to RM62 million. OCBC Malaysia's Chief of Emerging Enterprises, Chan Kok Leong, said that the Malaysian SME landscape is rapidly evolving and diversifying, with many companies emerging as leaders in their respective industries.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing their potential early on and providing the necessary support to help them reach new heights. In the previous Emerging Enterprise 2026 Awards, two Malaysian companies were selected as winners after demonstrating excellence among competitors from Singapore, Hong Kong, and Indonesia. This showcased the strength, vision, and competitiveness of Malaysian entrepreneurs. Through this award, OCBC Malaysia aims to continue focusing on Malaysian companies, fostering success, and supporting their growth in various industries.

The award includes four categories: Emerging Enterprise, Promising New Business, Sustainable Emerging Enterprise, and Promising New Sustainable Business. Starting this year, up to six companies will be recognized in the Emerging Enterprise and Sustainable Emerging Enterprise categories. Winners will receive prizes, including two-year interest-free loans of up to RM600,000 and consulting packages from RSM Singapore worth up to RM45,000 to help them grow and develop their businesses.

For the Promising New Business category, up to three winners will receive industry recognition and media exposure





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Emerging Enterprise 2026 Awards OCBC Malaysia Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Recognition Of Entrepreneurship Innovation Growth Potential Businesses Under 10 Years Old Annual Revenue Up To RM62 Million Chan Kok Leong SME Landscape Leadership Competitiveness Vision Strength Fostering Success Supporting Their Growth Various Industries Interest-Free Loans Consulting Packages

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