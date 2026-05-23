Details of Hull City's dramatic promotion to the Premier League, including their win over Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off final, as well as the controversy surrounding Southampton's expulsion and their promotion hopes.

Hull City became the English Championship champions and were promoted to the Premier League after Obiang McBurnie's dramatic last-gasp winner sealed a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough .

McBurnie punished a mistake from Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn to save Hull from relegation to the third tier and bring an end to the 'spygate' controversy that overshadowed world football's richest match. The play-off final winners, including Hull, stand to earn at least £205 million in TV revenues, commercial deals and increased match-day income due to the increased value of promotion.

The English Football League (EFL) announced Southampton's expulsion for breaching regulations related to the 'unauthorised filming of other clubs' training' after they beat Hull on aggregate in the semi-final first leg. Hull spent much of the first half on the back foot, but their counter-attacking game-plan ensured they were constantly threatening.

In the second half, Middlesbrough only managed to hit the crossbar when Elliott McBurnie hit the post and it was McLinn Millar's cross that reached Coyle and almost brought the game level. In total stoppage time, Hull snatched a win to ensure Premier League return for the first time since 2016-17





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Hull City Middlesbrough Obiang Mcburnie Promotion To Premier League Controversy And Expulsion

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Hull City Fights Back to Premier League with Late GoalHull City secured a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in the Championship playoff final, thanks to Oli McBurnie's stoppage-time goal. The match was a dull affair, but McBurnie's goal sent the Tigers fans into raptures. The win marks Hull's third promotion via the playoffs, and they will reap the financial benefits of being in the Premier League.

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