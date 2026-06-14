Obese Fathers Pass Metabolic Risks to Offspring via Sperm MicroRNA, Study Finds

A new study reveals that obese men produce excess microRNA let-7 in their sperm, which can be passed to offspring, causing glucose intolerance and insulin resistance. However, weight loss can reverse these effects.

A new study published by an international team of researchers has uncovered the mechanism by which paternal obesity can lead to metabolic disorders in offspring.

The study, conducted in mice and validated in humans, shows that obese males produce excess levels of a small RNA molecule called microRNA let-7 in their adipose tissue. This excess let-7 is present in their sperm and is transferred to the embryo during fertilization. Once in the embryo, the elevated let-7 inhibits the production of an enzyme called DICER, which is essential for the maturation of many other microRNAs and for regulating gene expression.

Without sufficient DICER, the embryo's cells develop impaired mitochondrial function, affecting the organelles responsible for cellular energy production. This mitochondrial dysfunction permanently alters how the offspring's adipose tissue handles energy, leading to glucose intolerance and insulin resistance later in life, conditions that can progress to type 2 diabetes. The experiments involved feeding male mice a high-fat diet to induce obesity. Their offspring were born at normal weight but soon developed metabolic problems, with male offspring more severely affected than females.

The researchers then injected let-7 microRNA into zygotes from healthy, lean mice, and observed that this alone caused the same metabolic dysfunctions, confirming the causative role of let-7. Importantly, when the obese male mice underwent a weight loss program over nine weeks, the excess let-7 disappeared from both their adipose tissue and sperm. When these now-lean males were bred, their offspring were as healthy as those from control mice that had never been obese.

This suggests that the epigenetic marks left by obesity on sperm are reversible through weight loss. To validate the findings in humans, the researchers studied 15 men with severe obesity (average BMI close to 40) who were preparing for fertility treatments. After a six-month lifestyle intervention and dietary reeducation, the men's let-7 levels in semen decreased significantly. The greater the weight loss, the lower the levels of this microRNA.

The study's corresponding author, Prof Dr Jan-Wilhelm Kornfeld from the University of Southern Denmark, noted that sperm reflects male health, and it may be less advantageous to conceive children when the father is stressed, infected, or has an unbalanced diet, as children conceived under such conditions tend to be less healthy. The findings highlight the importance of paternal health before conception and offer hope that lifestyle changes can mitigate the transmission of metabolic risks to the next generation.

The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Southern Denmark, the State University of Campinas in Brazil, and other institutions, and was published in the journal Nature Communications





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Obesity Sperm Microrna Offspring Metabolic Disorders Weight Loss Epigenetics

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