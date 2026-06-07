Nvidia and SK Hynix to Announce Cooperation Plan as AI Memory Shortage Persists

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and SK Hynix Chairman Chey Tae-won are expected to unveil a cooperation plan on Monday, addressing the ongoing memory shortage that Huang warns could last for years. The plan may involve advanced memory technologies like HBM4, critical for AI chips.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and SK Hynix Chairman Chey Tae-won are set to announce a cooperation plan on Monday, highlighting the deepening ties between the US chip giant and South Korean memory maker.

Huang revealed the upcoming announcement during a casual dinner at a Seoul restaurant, where he and Chey shared fried chicken and beer, a local tradition known as chimaek. The meeting underlines the strategic importance of memory chips in the AI-driven semiconductor landscape, as Nvidia relies heavily on high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for its AI accelerators. SK Hynix has been a key supplier of HBM3e memory to Nvidia, and the two companies have collaborated closely to meet surging demand for AI hardware.

The ongoing memory shortage, which Huang predicts will last for several years, has reshaped the semiconductor industry. He noted that shortages span the entire supply chain, from wafers to packaging to silicon photonics, driven by insatiable demand from AI supercomputers, CPUs, new PCs, and robotics. This has prompted Nvidia and SK Hynix to deepen their partnership. SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker after Samsung, has ramped up production of HBM3e chips and plans to invest heavily in new facilities.

The company's CEO, Kwak Noh-jung, also attended the dinner, signaling top-level commitment. The anticipated announcement could involve joint research, capacity expansions, or technology sharing. Analysts expect Nvidia to secure exclusive or priority access to SK Hynix's next-generation HBM4 memory, which is critical for its upcoming Blackwell and Rubin architectures. The deal may also include collaborative efforts on advanced packaging and chiplet designs.

Beyond memory, the two companies might explore opportunities in AI software and edge computing. The chip industry is watching closely, as such partnerships can reshape supply chains and accelerate innovation. Huang's remarks about the memory shortage lasting years echo concerns across the tech sector. Cloud providers, automakers, and AI startups are competing for limited chip supply, driving up prices and sparking investments in new fabs.

SK Hynix, along with Samsung and Micron, is expanding capacity, but building complex memory fabrication plants takes years. The shortage has also prompted governments to boost domestic chip production through subsidies and policies.

Meanwhile, the leaders chatted over chimaek, a popular Korean combination of fried chicken and beer, at Kkanbu Chicken in Seoul. The informal setting underscored the rapport between Huang and Chey, who have met multiple times in the past year. Huang previously visited SK Hynix's headquarters in Icheon, and Chey attended Nvidia's GTC conference. This personal relationship may facilitate faster decision-making amid the fast-paced AI market.

The cooperation plan will be detailed in a media briefing on Monday morning. Industry insiders expect concrete steps like joint R&D centers, investment in new production lines, or a long-term supply agreement. The announcement could also include a timeline for next-generation memory products. As AI continues to drive semiconductor demand, the Nvidia-SK Hynix partnership will be pivotal in shaping the future of computing.

In summary, the collaboration between Nvidia and SK Hynix is set to deepen with a major announcement on Monday. The memory shortage, which Jensen Huang believes will persist for years, is a key driver. Their partnership will focus on advanced memory technologies crucial for AI. The meeting over chimaek symbolizes the personal connections that facilitate such high-stakes deals.

The industry awaits details on how these two giants will tackle the global chip supply challenges





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Nvidia SK Hynix AI Memory Shortage HBM Memory Chip Collaboration

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