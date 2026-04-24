NUS Student Steps Down After Racist Remarks Surface Online

A National University of Singapore student has resigned from a leadership position and is under investigation following the circulation of videos containing racist comments. The university is taking the matter seriously and has initiated disciplinary proceedings.

A student at the National University of Singapore ( NUS ) has voluntarily relinquished her leadership position within a student orientation programme and is currently the subject of a formal university investigation following the widespread circulation of videos containing racially insensitive remarks.

The controversy began in early April when short video clips initially shared on the messaging platform Telegram quickly gained traction across multiple social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit. These videos feature the student, identified as a recruitment head for an orientation event and a resident of an NUS hostel, making statements that target a specific racial group and perpetuate harmful stereotypes. Notably, she attempts to preempt criticism by declaring “I’m not racist” immediately after making the problematic comments.

The videos have sparked significant outrage and condemnation online, with numerous users expressing disappointment and concern over the student’s remarks. One particularly critical comment highlighted the unnecessary invocation of race when addressing behavioral issues, suggesting that the student’s actions revealed a deeper prejudice. Another user pointed out the importance of linguistic understanding and empathy towards international students, particularly those for whom English is not their first language, and cautioned against broad generalizations based on nationality.

The online backlash quickly escalated, leading to the creation of an online petition demanding “serious disciplinary action” against the student. By midday on April 24th, the petition had amassed over 700 signatures, demonstrating the widespread concern within the NUS community and beyond. The student subsequently issued a video apology, expressing regret for the “introduction bubble” and acknowledging that her statements may have caused offense.

However, she maintained that her intention was not to hurt anyone. NUS has responded swiftly and decisively to the situation, reaffirming its commitment to the core values of respect and dignity. The university spokesperson stated that they initiated an investigation as soon as the videos came to their attention and will pursue all appropriate disciplinary measures in accordance with the NUS Code of Student Conduct.

Clause 7 of this code explicitly prohibits conduct that insults, abuses, denigrates, victimizes, demeans, embarrasses, or disparages others. As a direct consequence of the controversy, the student has stepped down from her role on the student committee and is no longer permitted to reside on campus. This action underscores the university’s zero-tolerance policy towards racism and its dedication to fostering an inclusive and respectful learning environment for all students.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible online behavior and the potential consequences of perpetuating harmful stereotypes. The university is expected to provide further updates on the investigation as it progresses, and the case is likely to prompt broader discussions about diversity, inclusion, and cultural sensitivity within the NUS community





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NUS Singapore Racism Student Conduct Investigation

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