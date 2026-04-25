Nurul Izzah Sets National Record, Eyes Bold Keirin Strategy at Track World Cup

Malaysian track cyclist Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri broke the national record in the individual sprint at the UCI Track World Cup, setting her sights on a more aggressive approach in the upcoming keirin event. She aims to build on her success and compete at the highest level.

Malaysia 's rising track cycling star, Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri , is determined to build on her recent success and adopt a more aggressive strategy as she prepares to compete in the women's keirin event at the UCI Track World Cup 2026, held at the National Velodrome in Nilai .

This renewed confidence stems from her impressive performance in the individual sprint qualification, where she shattered the national record with a time of 10.541 seconds, surpassing her previous best of 10.578 seconds set at the Konya Nations Cup last year. This achievement marks a significant milestone in her career, ending a 13-month wait for a personal best and signaling a strong return to form at the elite level.

Despite being stopped in the quarter-finals by reigning world champion Hetty Van De Wouw of the Netherlands, Izzah views the experience as invaluable, providing crucial lessons for improving her racing performance. She expressed her satisfaction with reaching the top seven globally and breaking the national record, stating it was one of the biggest accomplishments of her career.

Izzah emphasized the tactical and speed-related insights gained from racing against the world champion, which have bolstered her confidence in consistently achieving sub-11 second times. The 23-year-old cyclist attributes her improved performance to consistent exposure at international competitions, including the first round in Perth, the Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC), and the second round in Hong Kong. These events have provided her with the necessary experience and competition to refine her skills and elevate her performance.

She acknowledges the importance of these opportunities in her development as a world-class athlete. Looking ahead to the keirin event, Izzah recognizes the need for a more assertive approach to avoid falling into cautious tactics that could hinder her chances. She understands that at the world level, even minor errors can lead to elimination. Her experience in Hong Kong highlighted the importance of swift position selection and reaction to opponents' movements to conserve energy and maximize efficiency.

Izzah is committed to learning from her past experiences and implementing a bolder strategy in the keirin, aiming to compete at the highest level and achieve success on the international stage. She is focused on refining her tactical awareness and physical conditioning to ensure she is fully prepared to face the challenges of the competition.

The support from the national cycling federation and her coaching team is instrumental in her pursuit of excellence, and she is determined to represent Malaysia with pride and achieve her goals at the UCI Track World Cup 2026





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Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri Track Cycling UCI Track World Cup Keirin Sprint National Record Malaysia Velodrome Nilai

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