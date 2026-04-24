Nur Aisyah Eliminated Early at Track World Cup Final

Malaysian track cyclist Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir was eliminated in the early stages of the women's elimination event at the Track World Cup final in Nilai, citing a tactical error as the cause. Muhammad Hafiq Mohd Jafri finished 18th in the men's event.

National track cyclist Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir competed in the women's elimination event at the final round of the Track World Cup held at the National Velodrome in Nilai today.

A minor error proved costly for the Malaysian endurance cyclist, resulting in her early elimination from the women's elimination event at the Track World Cup final in Nilai. The 29-year-old rider started the race well and initially appeared secure within the safe group, but a critical tactical mistake led to her being trapped and subsequently eliminated. This outcome saw Aisyah finish 21st out of 23 competitors, failing to make a significant impact on home soil.

Aisyah acknowledged that her lapse in concentration during the race was the primary cause of her inability to progress to the later stages. She expressed her disappointment, stating that she believed she needed to be at the front of the pack, but when other riders increased their speed, she made a technical error that positioned her too far back with no room to advance.

She clarified that fatigue wasn't the issue, emphasizing that the elimination event is heavily reliant on tactics and positioning. Once trapped, it became extremely difficult to recover, despite still having strength in her legs and believing she was capable of competing. The gold medal in the event was claimed by Norway's Anita Yvonne Stenberg, with Yareli Acevedo Mendoza of Mexico securing silver, and Lara Gillespie of Ireland taking bronze.

Despite the disappointing result, Aisyah expressed pride in having the opportunity to compete in front of her family and local supporters, describing it as a meaningful experience in her career. She highlighted that it was a historic moment for her, as she had never previously raced in Malaysia. In the men's elimination event, Muhammad Hafiq Mohd Jafri finished in 18th place.

The gold medal was won by Russia's Ilya Savekin, who dominated the race, while Spain's Alvaro Navas Marchal took silver, and Italy's Matteo Fiorin secured the bronze. Aisyah’s performance, while not achieving the desired result, underscores the intense competition at the World Cup level and the importance of tactical awareness in track cycling. The event provided valuable experience for both Aisyah and Hafiq, contributing to their development as athletes and preparing them for future competitions.

The support from the home crowd was a significant morale booster for Aisyah, and she hopes to build on this experience in upcoming events. The Malaysian cycling team will analyze the results and identify areas for improvement, focusing on both physical conditioning and tactical strategies. The Track World Cup final in Nilai served as a crucial platform for showcasing Malaysian cycling talent and attracting further investment in the sport.

The event’s success highlights the growing popularity of track cycling in Malaysia and the potential for future growth. The team is committed to continuing its efforts to develop young talent and achieve greater success on the international stage. The experience gained from competing against world-class athletes will undoubtedly benefit the Malaysian cycling team in the long run. The focus now shifts to preparing for future competitions and striving for even better results





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Track Cycling World Cup Nur Aisyah Muhammad Hafiq Malaysia

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