Number of Male Sexual Harassment Victims Increased, Statistics Show

According to data from the National Anti-Sexual Harassment Tribunal (NATSAT) and the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, the number of male sexual harassment victims has increased from 27 cases in 2024 to 45 cases in 2023. The number of cases recorded in the past year has also increased to 24.

The number of male victims experiencing sexual harassment has increased from 27 cases in 2024 to 45 cases in 2023, as reported by the National Anti- Sexual Harassment Tribunal (TAGS) and the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development.

In the past year alone, a total of 24 victims of sexual violence against men have been recorded. In 2024, one man was a victim, but the number increased to two in 2023 and one more was recorded up to May 17. Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, noted that sexual harassment is not only affecting women but also men.

'We need to respect all genders, regardless of whether they are male or female. Men also do not want to be treated in the same way as women who are harassed.

', Nancy said. That's why it's important to advocate for this issue so that everyone is aware of the steps to take in such situations





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Justice And Law Sexual Harassment Male Victims National Anti-Sexual Harassment Tribunal (NATS Ministry Of Women Family And Community Development (KPWKM) Rhonda Cooper

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