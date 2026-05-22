Number of COVID-19 Cases Rises to 12,700, CDA Monitoring Increase in Infections

The Consumer Protection Department (CDA) is keeping a close eye on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore. In a court case regarding a couple's dispute over the ownership of a condo, the Court of Appeal upheld a woman's 99 per cent ownership stake despite her former boyfriend paying most of the purchase price. The court also allowed the former girlfriend to seek redress in terms of her costs for the appeal. Lastly, there have been legal troubles with real estate agencies and some law firms regarding '99-1' property sale arrangements that help buyers avoid paying more stamp duties when purchasing second and subsequent residential properties.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore has risen to 12,700 as of a certain date, and the Consumer Protection Department (CDA) is closely monitoring the increase in infections.

A court case regarding a couple's disagreement over ownership of a condo, specifically the 99:1 ratio registration, has also been discussed. Additionally, there have been reports of real estate agencies and law firms dealing with legal disputes because of the '99-1' property sale arrangements that avoid paying more stamp duties. The government has taken action against these arrangements due to tax evasion concerns





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Courts Consumer Protection Department (CDA) Court Of Appeal Decision 99-1 Property Sale Arrangements Real Estate Agencies Legal Disputes COVID-19 Cases Stamp Duties

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