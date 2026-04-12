Nubia Neo 5 Pro Launches in the Philippines: A Gaming-Focused Mid-Range Smartphone

Nubia has released the Neo 5 Pro in the Philippines, a gaming-centric mid-range smartphone. Key features include a 144Hz OLED display, shoulder triggers, advanced cooling, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. The phone aims for consistent performance and immersive experience, with pricing details and colour options available.

Nubia has officially launched the Neo 5 Pro in the Philippines , marking the latest iteration in its Neo series. Designed specifically with gaming in mind, this mid-range handset prioritizes key elements like touch responsiveness, audio fidelity, and effective thermal management. The aim is clear: to offer a consistently high-performance experience, even during extended gaming marathons.

This phone is equipped with features tailored to elevate the mobile gaming experience, making it a compelling option for enthusiasts in the market.\The Nubia Neo 5 Pro boasts a large 6.8-inch OLED display, featuring a sharp 1.5K resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring visually stunning and fluid gameplay. Nubia has integrated its Magic Touch 3.0 technology to enhance screen responsiveness, allowing for quicker reaction times during fast-paced action. For added convenience and security, the device incorporates an under-display fingerprint sensor. The design further caters to gamers with the inclusion of physical shoulder triggers, providing precise control and a more tactile feel. A Z-axis linear motor is also incorporated to deliver refined haptic feedback, intensifying the immersion during gaming sessions. Furthermore, the inclusion of motion sensors like a gyroscope and accelerometer facilitates motion-based input support, opening up new possibilities for gameplay interaction. To combat heat build-up that can negatively affect performance, Nubia has incorporated a sophisticated 4083mm² vapour chamber cooling system. This advanced cooling solution is designed to efficiently dissipate heat, preventing thermal throttling and maintaining sustained performance during demanding gameplay. Audio is another focal point, with the device featuring stereo dual speakers that support DTS:X Ultra, delivering immersive and rich soundscapes for gaming and media consumption. The Neo 5 Pro is designed to provide a truly enjoyable and immersive entertainment experience.\Powering the Neo 5 Pro is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, providing a balance of performance and efficiency. It runs on MyOS 16 based on Android 16, offering a clean and user-friendly software experience. The phone is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, offering ample space for apps, games, and media. A substantial 6,210mAh battery powers the device, providing long-lasting gaming sessions. When the battery does run low, the 80W fast charging capability ensures minimal downtime, allowing users to quickly return to their games. The phone supports a comprehensive suite of connectivity options, including 5G for fast data speeds, Wi-Fi 6 for reliable wireless connectivity, Bluetooth for connecting to accessories, and NFC for seamless mobile payments. In the camera department, the Neo 5 Pro sports a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary camera on the rear, suitable for capturing photos and videos. For selfies and video calls, there's a 16MP front-facing camera. The Nubia Neo 5 Pro is priced at PHP14,999 (approximately RM1,090) for the 12GB+128GB variant and PHP17,999 (approximately RM1,200) for the 12GB+256GB model in the Philippines. It is available in black and white colour options. As of the writing of this news, there is no official confirmation of a Malaysian release. However, the GT variant has been previously spotted in SIRIM’s database, suggesting that a launch might be considered in the future





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Nubia Neo 5 Pro Gaming Phone Philippines Mediatek OLED Display 144Hz Mid-Range Smartphone

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