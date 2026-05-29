NRD advises no hurry to switch to new MyKad as current cards remain valid

The National Registration Department says the existing MyKad will continue to be accepted for official use and that the new version will be introduced gradually, with priority given to scheduled appointments and a three‑year deadline for older cards.

The National Registration Department has clarified that Malaysians do not need to rush to obtain the upcoming version of the MyKad, as the current cards will continue to be accepted for all official purposes, including verification for government subsidy programmes.

In a statement released on Friday 29 May the department explained that the official launch date for the new biometric identity card will be announced later and will be unveiled by the Prime Minister. The rollout will be carried out in phases, beginning at the NRD headquarters in Putrajaya and at eighteen selected offices where appointments can be booked online.

After the initial phase the programme will be expanded to additional centres across the country in a staged manner, a strategy designed to ensure smooth implementation, orderly processing and to avoid crowding at service counters. The department also said that priority will be given to applicants who secure appointments through the system, as well as to holders of the older plastic identity card (KPP), the high‑grade identity card (KPT) and the first generation MyKad, which does not feature a ghost image.

Holders of those legacy cards are required to replace them with the new version within a three‑year window. While the transition is underway the NRD reassured the public that personal data and information contained in the MyKad will remain protected by the security features and data protection controls mandated by the government. The agency emphasised that the new card will incorporate enhanced security elements, but that existing databases and verification mechanisms will continue to function without interruption.

Citizens are therefore advised to continue using their current MyKads for all interactions with public agencies, financial institutions and other services until the replacement deadline arrives. The department urged anyone needing an appointment to register through the online portal, noting that the system will help manage demand and reduce waiting times.

It also reminded the public that the new MyKad will eventually become the standard form of identification nationwide, and that compliance with the replacement schedule will be monitored to ensure a uniform transition across all states and territories. The announcement comes as part of a broader effort to modernise the nation's identity infrastructure while maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of personal information





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