Novak Djokovic Questions Future at French Open After Epic Third-Round Loss to Teen Prodigy

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic admits he may not return to Roland Garros after a grueling four-hour-and-53-minute third-round defeat by Brazil's 19-year-old Joao Fonseca, his longest match ever at the tournament and only his second loss after winning the first two sets.

Novak Djokovic , the 24-time Grand Slam champion and three-time French Open winner, suffered a stunning third-round defeat at Roland Garros on Friday, losing to Brazilian teenage sensation Joao Fonseca in a match that lasted four hours and 53 minutes, the longest of his career at the French Open .

The 39-year-old Serbian, who celebrated his birthday last week, expressed uncertainty about his future participation in the tournament after 22 consecutive appearances. Following his three-month injury hiatus, Djokovic felt he played "really good tennis" but conceded he was physically depleted toward the end. This marked only the second time he has lost from two sets up, with the previous occurrence also at Roland Garros against Jurgen Melzer in 2010.

Should he choose to return, he would join a rare list of players competing at the French Open at age 40, a feat achieved by few in the Open Era. The defeat raises fresh questions about the durability of one of tennis's greatest players on the sport's most demanding surface





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