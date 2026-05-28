Novak Djokovic Continues Grand Slam Pursuit at French Open

Novak Djokovic advances to the third round of the French Open, defeating Valentin Royer in a closely contested match. Elena Rybakina, the second choice from Kazakhstan, was eliminated in the women's competition.

Novak Djokovic continued to fuel his dream of chasing his 25th Grand Slam title after advancing to the third round of the French Open , defeating the host's representative, Valentin Royer in a closely contested match, yesterday.

The Serbian player was forced to work hard before winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 in nearly four hours, also avoiding another dramatic action after losing a set in the first round. Djokovic, who now shares the record of 24 Grand Slam titles with Australian legend Margaret Court, is scheduled to face young Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca in the next match.

'I hope I don't have to meet another French player throughout the tournament. The pressure is always there, but I know my own abilities and I'm still very hungry for success,' he said.

Meanwhile, a big surprise occurred in the women's competition as the second choice from Kazakhstan, Elena Rybakina was eliminated after losing to the Ukrainian player, Yuliia Starodubtseva 3-6, 6-1, 7-6. The loss became Rybakina's earliest elimination in any major tournament since the 2025 Miami Open, thus opening a smoother path for other challengers in Paris.

'Honestly, I'm very happy because this is my first win over a top 10 player in the world,' Starodubtseva said. Other winners include four-time champion Iga Swiatek, world No.2 Alexander Zverev and seventh-seeded woman Elina Svitolina who continued their march to the third round





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Novak Djokovic French Open Elena Rybakina Yuliia Starodubtseva Iga Swiatek Alexander Zverev Elina Svitolina

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