Norwegian Man Effectively Cured of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant

A 63-year-old man from Norway has been declared effectively cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant from his brother, who carried a rare genetic mutation that blocks the virus. This is the latest in a small number of cases worldwide where HIV remission has been achieved through this method.

A 63-year-old Norwegian man has achieved a functional cure from the human immunodeficiency virus ( HIV ) following a stem cell transplant received from his brother. This remarkable case, announced by doctors on Monday, marks the latest in a small but growing number – approximately ten individuals globally – who have experienced long-term remission from HIV after undergoing stem cell transplant s initially intended to treat unrelated blood cancers.

The success hinges on a specific genetic mutation, the CCR5 mutation, present in the donor, which effectively blocks HIV from entering the body’s cells. The man, now referred to as the “Oslo patient,” was diagnosed with HIV in 2006 and subsequently developed myelodysplastic syndrome, a life-threatening blood cancer, in 2017. The search for a suitable donor proved challenging, ultimately leading doctors to select his elder brother as the most viable option.

Serendipitously, on the day of the transplant in 2020, it was discovered that the brother possessed the crucial CCR5 mutation, a revelation that Dr. Anders Eivind Myhre of Oslo University Hospital described as “amazing. ” The Oslo patient’s journey to remission involved a high-risk procedure, typically reserved for individuals battling both HIV and aggressive blood cancers. This is not a widely applicable solution for the millions living with HIV worldwide.

Following the transplant, the patient remained on antiretroviral therapy for a period, medications designed to suppress the viral load. However, two years post-transplant, he was able to safely discontinue these drugs, and extensive monitoring has confirmed the absence of detectable virus. Dr. Myhre confidently stated, “For all practical purposes, we are quite certain that he is cured.

” The patient himself expressed his elation, describing the outcome as “like winning the lottery twice,” as relayed by Dr. Myhre, who also led the study detailing the case published in Nature Microbiology. Currently, the Oslo patient is enjoying a revitalized life, reporting increased energy levels and overall well-being. This case is particularly significant as it represents the first instance of a successful transplant utilizing a family member as a donor.

The underlying mechanism of this cure involves the complete replacement of the patient’s immune system with that of the donor, as explained by study co-author Marius Troseid of the University of Oslo. This new immune system, carrying the CCR5 mutation, is unable to be infected by HIV. Interestingly, the success of the Oslo patient builds upon previous breakthroughs in HIV remission.

The “Berlin patient,” Timothy Ray Brown, was the first person declared cured of HIV in 2008, also following a stem cell transplant. More recently, another case, dubbed the “next Berlin patient,” demonstrated long-term remission even without the presence of two copies of the mutated CCR5 gene in the donor, suggesting that the pathway to a cure may be more complex and nuanced than initially understood.

Given the Oslo patient’s excellent health and positive outlook, Troseid playfully suggested that the “patient” label no longer accurately reflects his condition, stating, “The Oslo patient is perhaps no longer a patient. At least he doesn’t feel like it.

” While stem cell transplants are not a feasible cure for the vast majority of people with HIV, these rare cases provide invaluable insights into the virus’s behavior and potential vulnerabilities, fueling ongoing research efforts to develop a universal cure for HIV





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