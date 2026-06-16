Norway World Cup opener may leave tens of thousands stranded

Tens of thousands of soccer fans in Oslo could be left stranded after Norway play their World Cup opener against Iraq, with parts of the public transport network in the capital city set to shut down before the final whistle.

Tens of thousands of soccer fans in Oslo could be left stranded after Norway play their World Cup opener against Iraq , with parts of the public transport network in the capital city set to shut down before the final whistle.

Around 35,000 fans are expected to gather at the Ullevaal Stadium where the men's team play their home games, to watch the Iraq clash, and thousands more will flock to bars and clubs to see Erling Haaland and company take on the Iraqis after alcohol licensing laws were relaxed. However, getting home when the game ends at around 0200 local time on Wednesday morning could prove difficult for those who live outside the city centre, as only certain metro lines and night buses will be running when the game ends.

We have tried to find a solution for a larger night bus service in connection with the World Cup, but several factors made it impossible, Bjornar Skogheim, spokesperson for public transport service provider Ruter, told broadcaster NRK. Metro trains will be available to help fans leave the Ullevaal area, but most of the services are limited to central areas of the city, leaving suburban residents with few options to get home.

People have the opportunity to use the 24-hour bus lines 31 and 37, city bikes, or to use their feet if they can, Ruter spokesperson Skogheim said. The game is Norway's first at a World Cup since 1998 and excitement in the country is at fever pitch, prompting criticism from politicians that Ruter should have been better prepared.

It is simply irresponsible, when tens of thousands of people are going home after the games, more than a few extra departures are needed in the city centre, Sirin Stav, Green Party group leader for Oslo, told NRK. The World Cup is a major event for Norway, and fans are eager to see their team take on Iraq.

However, the challenges facing public transport in Oslo are a reminder that even in a country with a well-developed public transport system, there can be challenges when it comes to large events. In the lead-up to the World Cup, Ruter had warned that there would be limited public transport options available for fans after the game, and that fans should plan ahead and use alternative modes of transport.

However, despite these warnings, many fans are still likely to be left stranded after the game. The situation is particularly concerning for those who live in outlying areas of the city, who may have limited access to public transport options. In these areas, the lack of public transport options is likely to be exacerbated by the fact that many residents may not have access to cars or other forms of private transport.

The situation is also concerning for fans who may be planning to attend the game but are put off by the prospect of being stranded after the game. The World Cup is a major event for Norway, and fans are eager to see their team take on Iraq.

However, the challenges facing public transport in Oslo are a reminder that even in a country with a well-developed public transport system, there can be challenges when it comes to large events. In the lead-up to the World Cup, Ruter had warned that there would be limited public transport options available for fans after the game, and that fans should plan ahead and use alternative modes of transport.

However, despite these warnings, many fans are still likely to be left stranded after the game. The situation is particularly concerning for those who live in outlying areas of the city, who may have limited access to public transport options. In these areas, the lack of public transport options is likely to be exacerbated by the fact that many residents may not have access to cars or other forms of private transport





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