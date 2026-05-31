Norway Stuns Canada in Overtime to Win Historic Bronze Medal at IIHF World Championship

Norway achieved a stunning 3-2 overtime victory over Canada to secure its first-ever medal, a bronze, at the 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, marking a historic milestone for Norwegian hockey.

In a shocking upset at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, Norway defeated Canada 3-2 in an overtime thriller to claim the bronze medal on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Zurich.

This victory marks Norway's best-ever finish at the tournament and their first-ever medal, a historic achievement for the nation's hockey program. The Canadians, who were heavy favorites after a strong showing throughout the championship, suffered yet another stunning defeat, adding to their quarter-final exit by Denmark the previous year. Norway's journey to the podium was nothing short of remarkable, considering they were devastated by a 6-0 loss to host nation Switzerland in the semi-final just one day prior.

Against Canada, they found a reserves of energy and determination. The Norwegians initially dominated, building a 2-0 lead.

However, Canada mounted a furious comeback, with forward Robert Thomas scoring two crucial goals, the second coming with a mere eight seconds left in regulation time to force the extra period. The momentum seemed to shift, but the exhausted Norwegian squad summoned one final effort. In the overtime period, Noah Steen emerged as the hero, netting the decisive goal 3:32 into sudden death to secure thebronze medal.

The win sparked nationwide celebrations in Norway, with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store hailing the result on social media as an "incredible and historic day" and the dawn of "a new era for Norwegian ice hockey.

" The Canadian team, meanwhile, was left to ponder another disappointing end to a promising campaign, their search for a first podium finish since 2023 extended by a narrow and heartbreaking loss





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Norway Canada IIHF World Championship Ice Hockey Bronze Medal Overtime Historic Win Noah Steen Robert Thomas

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