Norway Opens 2026 World Cup Campaign with Haaland-Led Lineup Against Iraq

Norway's coach Ståle Solbakken names Erling Haaland and a strong midfield trio for the team's first World Cup match since 1998, facing Iraq in Boston on June 16, 2026.

In a highly anticipated opening fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Norway will take on Iraq on Tuesday, June 16, at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The match marks Norway's first appearance at the tournament since 1998, and the team's manager Stale Solbakken has unveiled a bold starting eleven that places the club's prolific striker Erling Haaland at the heart of the attack. Haaland, who finished the previous season as the leading goal scorer in the English Premier League, will line up alongside fellow forwards Alexander Sorloth and the young talent Antonio Nusa.

In midfield, Solbakken has entrusted the responsibilities to the experienced Martin Ødegaard, the dynamic Sander Berge and the versatile Fredrik Aursnes,{{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ { {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{





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